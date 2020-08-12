Wall Street Journal Sticking With Apple News Because It Brings 'Genuinely Different Audience'
The Wall Street Journal has been one of the few newspaper publishers to participate in Apple News+, and according to statements from the company's CEO, Robert Thomson, The Wall Street Journal has no plans to end its Apple partnership.
As relayed by The New York Post, Apple News has brought the newspaper a "significantly new audience" that includes more women and younger people who might not otherwise read the WSJ.
"That Apple News partnership allows us to focus on that tier of content and bring in a significantly new audience that we would hope to graduate to a paid WSJ subscription over time," Thomson said in an earnings call last week. "And it is a genuinely different audience. It's actually, of late, more women than men. For The Wall Street Journal itself, it's more men than women."
Thomson's comments come a little over a month after The New York Times announced that it was ending its partnership with Apple News because the service does not "align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers."
Articles from The New York Times no longer show up in the Apple News app, and the site has accused Apple of providing it "little control over business" and "little in the way of direct relationships with readers."
Apple has struggled to score deals with newspaper publishers for Apple News+ and so far has sites like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times on board.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I don't want opinions. I want dry, factual reports of what occurred. As soon an author tosses in colorful language there is a bias introduced.
The Opinion section includes both conservative and liberal viewpoints.
OH! It was a horrific scene huh? When you tell me bad things are bad you pass judgement over what things are good.
Edit: Look at sports journalism to appreciate this. Read about your favorite team from their rivals home paper. Suddenly all those things that you were proud of are either missing, terrible, or they are used to explain why they aren't as good as they used to be.
Apple News for $10 is a bargain for WSJ alone because it’s cheaper than getting WSJ directly.
I'm a huge fan of the journalistic side of the WSJ but this made me ?
The Opinion section includes both conservative and liberal viewpoints.