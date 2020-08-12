Wall Street Journal Sticking With Apple News Because It Brings 'Genuinely Different Audience'

The Wall Street Journal has been one of the few newspaper publishers to participate in Apple News+, and according to statements from the company's CEO, Robert Thomson, The Wall Street Journal has no plans to end its Apple partnership.



As relayed by The New York Post, ‌Apple News‌ has brought the newspaper a "significantly new audience" that includes more women and younger people who might not otherwise read the WSJ.

"That ‌Apple News‌ partnership allows us to focus on that tier of content and bring in a significantly new audience that we would hope to graduate to a paid WSJ subscription over time," Thomson said in an earnings call last week. "And it is a genuinely different audience. It's actually, of late, more women than men. For The Wall Street Journal ­itself, it's more men than women."

Thomson's comments come a little over a month after The New York Times announced that it was ending its partnership with ‌Apple News‌ because the service does not "align with its strategy of building direct relationships with paying readers."

Articles from The New York Times no longer show up in the ‌Apple News‌ app, and the site has accused Apple of providing it "little control over business" and "little in the way of direct relationships with readers."

Apple has struggled to score deals with newspaper publishers for ‌Apple News‌+ and so far has sites like The Wall Street Journal and The Los Angeles Times on board.