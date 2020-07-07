Apple Music Real-Time Lyrics Now Available on Samsung Smart TVs

Apple and Samsung partnered to launch an Apple Music app for Samsung smart TVs in April, and from today the app also supports real-time lyrics (via Macerkopf.de).



Real-time lyrics lets ‌‌Apple Music‌‌ listeners view song lyrics in a karaoke-style while songs are playing, allowing them to sing along to the music. ‌Apple Music‌ synchronous lyrics are available for Samsung Smart TV models from 2018 to 2020.

Samsung was first to feature ‌Apple Music‌ on a smart TV, and the app looks similar to the Apple TV version of ‌‌Apple Music‌‌.

Many of Samsung's recent smart TVs also support the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ app, which offers access to ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+, ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ channels, and movie and TV show rentals and purchases.

Samsung Smart TV owners can download ‌Apple Music‌ from the Samsung Smart TV App Store, log in to an existing account with their Apple ID, or start the subscription process directly from their TV.

Samsung Smart TV owners can also trial ‌Apple Music‌ for three months for free, with subscription plans available for individuals, families or students.