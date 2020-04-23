Apple Music Launches on 2018 and Later Samsung Smart TVs
Apple and Samsung have partnered to launch an Apple Music app for Samsung smart TVs, according to The Verge. The app, which is rolling out today, will be supported on 2018 and later TVs.
This is the first time Apple Music has expanded directly to smart TVs, and the app looks similar to the Apple TV version of Apple Music.
Many of Samsung's recent smart TVs also support the Apple TV app, which offers access to Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, and movie and TV show rentals and purchases.
60 million songs and thousands of playlists on your TV. Apple Music is now on Samsung Smart TV for the first time.#SamsungTV pic.twitter.com/2Rg31BuLLk
— Samsung TV (@SamsungTV) April 23, 2020
I know a lot of people use these devices for streaming music (even while gaming) and video content. All major content providers have apps on those platforms.