New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Looking to Bundle Services Like Apple Music and Apple TV+ for One Flat Monthly Rate

Monday October 7, 2019 8:35 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple is in early discussions with record labels about bundling Apple Music and Apple TV+ as part of a "super-bundle of media content" for one flat monthly rate, according to a report from the Financial Times.


While some record labels are said to be open to the idea, the report claims at least one big label has voiced concerns, adding that the industry is growing more wary about its relationship with Apple. In particular, the report claims record labels are worried that the bundle would lead to lost revenue.

The report adds that the two sides have not yet discussed a pricing formula, so it is unclear what Apple would charge for its Apple Music and Apple TV+ bundle. It is also unclear if the bundle would extend to Apple's other subscription-based offerings like Apple News+, Apple Arcade, AppleCare+, and iCloud storage.

Apple Music costs $9.99 per month for individuals in the United States, with a $4.99 tier for students. Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month, with a free one-year subscription available to customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac as of September 10 and later.

The total cost of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade rounds to $30 per month, so the bundle would presumably undercut that amount to incentivize customers to subscribe to all of the services.

Apple TV+ launches November 1.

Tags: Apple Music Guide, Apple TV Plus Guide
[ 12 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
jst_testing
11 minutes ago at 08:39 am
With storage! I think that's one place Apple can price better to include as part of a package
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AntiNotchScreen
4 minutes ago at 08:46 am
If Apple hardware is no longer selling well, the subscription service will take a big hit in revenue.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
coolfactor
11 minutes ago at 08:39 am
In cases like this, I'm split. Apple TV+ is so cheap for what you get. I don't think a bundle even brings much value. To save $2.00 a month over subscribing to the services separately?

And the music industry would not lose revenue. They would likely benefit from this because now consumers don't choose between the two services. By making them pay separately, some may cancel Apple Music in favour of TV+. That would be lost revenue.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
11 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Offering another bundled option for a slightly discounted rate is a good idea.

They should keep the a la carte as well.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Razeus
12 minutes ago at 08:38 am
I would personally like that. All their services for $24.99 and family accounts for $39.99. Music, TV, Arcade, News, and 1TB of cloud storage.

Please and thank you.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]