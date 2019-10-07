Apple Looking to Bundle Services Like Apple Music and Apple TV+ for One Flat Monthly Rate

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
While some record labels are said to be open to the idea, the report claims at least one big label has voiced concerns, adding that the industry is growing more wary about its relationship with Apple. In particular, the report claims record labels are worried that the bundle would lead to lost revenue.
The report adds that the two sides have not yet discussed a pricing formula, so it is unclear what Apple would charge for its Apple Music and Apple TV+ bundle. It is also unclear if the bundle would extend to Apple's other subscription-based offerings like Apple News+, Apple Arcade, AppleCare+, and iCloud storage.
Apple Music costs $9.99 per month for individuals in the United States, with a $4.99 tier for students. Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month, with a free one-year subscription available to customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac as of September 10 and later.
The total cost of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade rounds to $30 per month, so the bundle would presumably undercut that amount to incentivize customers to subscribe to all of the services.
Apple TV+ launches November 1.
And the music industry would not lose revenue. They would likely benefit from this because now consumers don't choose between the two services. By making them pay separately, some may cancel Apple Music in favour of TV+. That would be lost revenue.
They should keep the a la carte as well.
Please and thank you.
