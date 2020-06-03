Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 6.2.8 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 6.2.8 update to developers, two weeks after releasing the watchOS 6.2.5 update with new Pride Apple Watch faces, and two days after releasing watchOS 6.2.6 with security fixes.

watchOS 6.2.8 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.



To install the new software, the ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

We don't yet know if there are new features included in watchOS 6.2.8, but we'll update this article if any changes are found.