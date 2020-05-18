Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.5 With ECG App in Saudi Arabia, New Pride Watch Faces

Apple today released watchOS 6.2.5, the eighth update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.5 comes over a month after the release of watchOS 6.2.1, an update that introduced a FaceTime bug fix.

Image via Reddit

watchOS 6.2.5 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌‌‌‌Apple Watch‌‌‌‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌.

No new features were found during the watchOS 6.2.5 beta testing period, but the update introduces new Pride-themed ‌Apple Watch‌ faces that are designed to match this year's Pride bands.



According to Apple's release notes, the update also introduces the ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications in Saudi Arabia.

watchOS 6.2.5 includes new features, improvements and bug fixes:

ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later now available in Saudi Arabia

Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Saudi Arabia

watchOS 6.2.5 could be one of the last updates to ‌watchOS 6‌ as Apple transitions to working on watchOS 7. watchOS 7 will be unveiled in June during Apple's digital WWDC event.