Apple Releases watchOS 6.2.6 With Security Fixes

Apple today released watchOS 6.2.6, the ninth update to the watchOS 6 operating system that's designed to run on modern Apple Watch models. watchOS 6.2.6 comes a little over a week after the launch of watchOS 6.2.5, an update that introduced new Pride ‌Apple Watch‌ faces.



watchOS 6.2.6 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌iPhone‌.

According to Apple's release notes, the watchOS 6.2.6 update includes unspecified security fixes and should be installed by all ‌Apple Watch‌ owners with a compatible model.