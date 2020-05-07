Rumor Suggests New Apple TV 4K With A12X Chip is 'Ready to Ship'

Multiple rumors have indicated that Apple is working on a refreshed version of the Apple TV, and today, leaker Jon Prosser said that an updated 4K ‌Apple TV‌ model is "ready to ship."



According to Prosser, the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K will feature an A12X chip and 64 or 128GB storage options. The new ‌Apple TV‌ 4K could "drop any time," but Prosser does not know details on a specific launch date.

Signs of a new ‌Apple TV‌ were spotted in the iOS 13.4 beta in January, and at the time, it was believed it would feature an A12 chip. Prior rumors also suggested the same 64 and 128GB storage sizes mentioned by Prosser.

Beyond the new processor, we're not expecting major changes to the ‌Apple TV‌. There have been signs of a new ‌Apple TV‌ with an updated remote in leaked iOS 14 code, but it's not clear if the new ‌Apple TV‌ that's rumored to be coming soon will feature remote control updates.

Prosser this week also said that Apple has a new iMac and AirPods ready to ship, but he did not provide additional details on these particular products.