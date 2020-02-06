New Apple TV With A12 Chip or Later Uncovered in tvOS 13.4 Beta

Thursday February 6, 2020 8:19 am PST by Joe Rossignol
A refreshed Apple TV with an A12 Bionic chip or newer appears to be in development, according to 9to5Mac, which uncovered an unreleased model with the codename "T1125" in the tvOS 13.4 beta seeded yesterday.

Details about the new ‌Apple TV‌ are slim beyond the faster chip and its maximum supported resolution remaining 4K with HDR.


Rumors of a new ‌Apple TV‌ with an A12 chip began swirling last fall, but with a different codename of "J305." The device has typically been updated once every two years, with the first tvOS-based ‌model launching in September 2015 and the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K arriving in September 2017.

A faster ‌Apple TV‌ would certainly benefit Apple Arcade gaming and overall performance.

[ 74 comments ]

Avatar
1080p
1 hour ago at 08:21 am
How about updating that remote, tho....
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
matamoris
1 hour ago at 08:24 am
Praying that it will include a redesigned remote.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
eatrains
1 hour ago at 08:20 am
March event?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
DotCom2
1 hour ago at 08:21 am


March event?

Here's hoping!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
MauiPa
1 hour ago at 08:29 am


How about updating that remote, tho....

I love the remote! just enough keys, you don't have to turn on the light to figure out which one to press.

If you don't like the remote, you can pretty much use your existing TV remote with it.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Kabeyun
1 hour ago at 08:29 am
The current Apple TV 4K does everything I need an Apple TV to do, including understanding HEVC. What I want, since the hardware can do it, is for Apple to finally release a tvOS version that supports two simultaneous Bluetooth audio streams. I think it’s pretty absurd that they enabled this it in iOS while ignoring it in tvOS.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
MauiPa
1 hour ago at 08:30 am


Finally, Apple TV 8K.

yah, with source material coming to you soon (2025?)
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
thejoshuabradshaw
1 hour ago at 08:21 am
I'm in!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
justperry
1 hour ago at 08:27 am


Finally, Apple TV 8K.


Nope.⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎

Details about the new Apple TV are slim beyond the faster chip and its maximum supported resolution remaining 4K with HDR.

Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
PickUrPoison
47 minutes ago at 08:44 am


A12X would be a much better choice considering Apples push into gaming with Apple Arcade. I’d like to see what developers would do with the additional horsepower.

Likely an “X” version. The 9to5mac article says the code they found suggests that the hardware is based on the arm64e architecture, which was introduced with the A12.

Edit: They also mention that based on the model number T1125, it’s probably an internal prototype device, which may mean its further away than next month. So maybe an A14X this fall?
Rating: 3 Votes

