New Apple TV With A12 Chip or Later Uncovered in tvOS 13.4 Beta

A refreshed Apple TV with an A12 Bionic chip or newer appears to be in development, according to 9to5Mac , which uncovered an unreleased model with the codename "T1125" in the tvOS 13.4 beta seeded yesterday.Details about the new ‌Apple TV‌ are slim beyond the faster chip and its maximum supported resolution remaining 4K with HDR.Rumors of a new ‌Apple TV‌ with an A12 chip began swirling last fall , but with a different codename of "J305." The device has typically been updated once every two years, with the first tvOS-based ‌model launching in September 2015 and the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ 4K arriving in September 2017.A faster ‌Apple TV‌ would certainly benefit Apple Arcade gaming and overall performance.