New Apple TV With A12 Chip or Later Uncovered in tvOS 13.4 Beta
Details about the new Apple TV are slim beyond the faster chip and its maximum supported resolution remaining 4K with HDR.
Rumors of a new Apple TV with an A12 chip began swirling last fall, but with a different codename of "J305." The device has typically been updated once every two years, with the first tvOS-based model launching in September 2015 and the Apple TV 4K arriving in September 2017.
A faster Apple TV would certainly benefit Apple Arcade gaming and overall performance.
Here's hoping!
March event?
I love the remote! just enough keys, you don't have to turn on the light to figure out which one to press.
How about updating that remote, tho....
If you don't like the remote, you can pretty much use your existing TV remote with it.
yah, with source material coming to you soon (2025?)
Finally, Apple TV 8K.
Nope.⬇︎⬇︎⬇︎
Likely an “X” version. The 9to5mac article says the code they found suggests that the hardware is based on the arm64e architecture, which was introduced with the A12.
A12X would be a much better choice considering Apples push into gaming with Apple Arcade. I’d like to see what developers would do with the additional horsepower.
Edit: They also mention that based on the model number T1125, it’s probably an internal prototype device, which may mean its further away than next month. So maybe an A14X this fall?
