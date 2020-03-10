iOS 14 Leaks: List View for Apps, Settings App May Support Custom Wallpaper Packs, New Apple TV Remote, and More

Apple plans to introduce a new screen that allows users to view all of their installed apps in a list in iOS 14, with several sorting options available, according to code seen by 9to5Mac. A basic version of this feature already exists on the Apple Watch, as shown below.



The list will presumably be in alphabetical order by default, with the report claiming that users will be able to set filters such as recently used apps or apps with unread notifications. This will provide users with a third way to view their installed apps beyond swiping through home screen pages or dragging down on the home screen and using the search function.

In a separate report, 9to5Mac claims that there is a possibility that third-party wallpaper packs will be supported in the Settings app on iOS 14, with Apple planning to introduce several new wallpaper categories to help sort through them. It is already possible to set any image as a wallpaper on the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, but this feature would provide users with countless wallpapers to choose from right in the Settings app.

iOS 14 is also expected to include new HomeKit features like face classification in HomeKit camera video streams, a new accessibility feature that can possibly provide haptic feedback for important sounds like fire alarms and doorbells, Alipay support for Apple Pay, and integration of Apple's "Shot on iPhone" challenges in the Photos app.

Last, 9to5Mac has uncovered evidence of a new version of the Apple TV remote in iOS 14, but no further details are known at this time.