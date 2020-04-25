MacRumors
iPhone SE vs iPhone XR

Should you buy an iPhone XR or an iPhone SE? Here's a guide that goes through all the differences.

Top Stories: iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard Launches, AirPods and 23-Inch iMac Rumors, and More

Saturday April 25, 2020 6:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff

While the iPhone SE and Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro making their way into customers' hands were the biggest news this week, we also saw a ton of rumors about Apple's upcoming product line.


Confusion about Apple's plans for its AirPods lineup continues to reign, with conflicting rumors on models and timing, while we also saw some new rumors about a 23-inch iMac and an 11-inch iPad coming later this year. We also got an update on Apple's plans to start shifting its Macs over to its own chips, a major move for the entire Mac ecosystem.

Read on for all of the details on these stories and more!

Hands-On With Apple's New iPhone SE

Apple's new iPhone SE went up for pre-orders last week and is now available. We went hands-on with Apple's latest budget phone, so be sure to check out our article and video overview.


Similar to our own experience, early media reviews praised the iPhone SE for packing some of Apple's latest technology into a tried-and-true design, all at a budget price. It likely won't appeal to users already on Apple's recent flagship devices, but for those upgrading from an older phone or just getting their first iPhone and on a budget, the iPhone SE is a fantastic option.

If you're thinking about picking up an iPhone SE, check out some of the best early deals, and read through our guide comparing it to the iPhone XR, Apple's other current lower-priced option.

And if you're a fan of clever Apple ads, Apple's got a new one for the iPhone SE featuring the oddly satisfying task of peeling off the protective film from a new iPhone.

Finally, while there have been some rumors of a larger "iPhone SE Plus," most rumors had indicated it won't appear until next year, and noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is now even saying that it likely won't launch until the second half of 2021, later than his original estimate of the first half of the year.

Hands-On With Apple's New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

In addition to the iPhone SE, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro has also started making its way into consumers' hands this week, and we've gone hands-on with the new accessory to share our thoughts on it.


As with many of the other early reviews, we've found the Magic Keyboard to be a powerful accessory that greatly enhances the iPad Pro's usability, although some will be turned off by the high price tag and its heft, which makes a combined iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard heavier than a MacBook Air.

Still, given the differences between the iPad and Mac platforms, those looking to do serious work with an iPad may be interested in investing in the clever Magic Keyboard that lets you do more than ever with the iPad Pro.

And just like for the iPhone SE, Apple's got clever new ad for the Magic Keyboard, entitled "Float," which features a colorful hummingbird investigating the iPad Pro setup.

New AirPods Allegedly Ready to Launch, Possibly Next Month

AirPods rumors have been all over the place, and several reports over the past week haven't done much to clear up the confusion.


Last weekend, Jon Prosser reported that updated AirPods are "ready to go" and will probably launch alongside an updated MacBook Pro sometime next month.

Just a couple of days later, hit-or-miss Taiwanese news site DigiTimes claimed that updated AirPods with the same design as the current AirPods Pro but without active noise cancellation have been pushed back from a May launch to the second half of the year or even early 2021.

And as if that wasn't enough, Ming-Chi Kuo has weighed in to claim that the third-generation AirPods won't begin mass production until the first half of 2021 and should look similar to the current model, while updated AirPods Pro won't arrive until late 2021 or early 2022. He does see some new earphones coming later this year, but believes these will be a Beats product rather than part of the AirPods lineup.

Lower-Priced 23-Inch iMac and 11-Inch iPad Models Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

A report out of China this week claimed we may see some new sizes for a couple of products in the second half of the year, notably including a 23-inch iMac.


The report also claims that there will be a new 11-inch iPad, although there's some confusion about whether the report is referring to an iPad or an iPad Air.

Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman also held a Periscope session where he said that Apple is planning a "substantial" iMac refresh this year, while also touching on a number of other product updates including a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a smaller HomePod, an updated Apple TV, an AirPower-like charging mat, AirTags, and more.

Bloomberg: Apple's First ARM Mac to Launch by 2021 With 12-Core Processor

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman this week also added some more details to his long-standing claim that Apple is working to launch Macs based on its own ARM-based chips rather than Intel processors. He claims Apple is working on three different Mac processors based on the A14 chip that will be found in flagship iPhones later this year.


Gurman says the first Apple-designed Mac chip will include a total of 12 cores, including eight high-performance cores and four energy-efficient cores designed for specific tasks. Apple is said to be considering chips with even more cores in the future.

Apple Music Launches on 2018 and Later Samsung Smart TVs

Apple has been busy working with smart TV manufacturers to roll out Apple TV apps on their platforms, allowing users to access video content from Apple's ecosystem, but that effort is now expanding to music.


Samsung this week became the first smart TV manufacturer to launch a dedicated Apple Music app, releasing it for many models from 2018 and later.

We went hands-on with the new Apple Music app, finding it to perform smoothly and closely mirror the Apple Music app included on Apple TV set-top boxes.

Top Stories

Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term. Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called...
Read Full Article103 comments

Bloomberg: Apple's First ARM Mac to Launch by 2021 With 12-Core Processor

Thursday April 23, 2020 4:45 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
In line with a timeframe shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month, Bloomberg today reports that Apple is planning to release at least one Mac with its own custom-designed ARM-based processor by 2021. The report claims that Apple is developing three Mac processors based on the A14 chip in upcoming iPhone 12 models. At least one of these processors will apparently be much faster than the...
Read Full Article813 comments

Testing Apple's New Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro

Wednesday April 22, 2020 4:20 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple last week surprised us with the early launch of the new Magic Keyboard designed for the 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro models, and as of this week, orders are arriving to customers. We picked up one of the new Magic Keyboards for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and tested it out to see how it works and whether it's worth the $350 selling price. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article275 comments

Teardown Video Compares New iPhone SE to iPhone 8

Thursday April 23, 2020 5:24 pm PDT by Juli Clover
When it comes to design, the iPhone SE is identical to the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom bezels, a single-lens rear camera, and a Touch ID Home button. Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 8 also looks a lot like the iPhone SE inside, as detailed in a teardown video by a Chinese YouTuber who has one of the devices on hand. The video, which has subtitles, was shared...
Read Full Article152 comments

Screenshots Reveal Facebook iOS App Has Hidden Dark Mode

Wednesday April 22, 2020 1:53 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Facebook appears to be working on a dark mode for its flagship iOS app. WABetaInfo managed to enable the hidden setting, which is still under development and not yet available to public or beta users. 9to5Mac followed suit, and their screenshots suggest Facebook is aiming for a theme that's closer to greyscale than the true blacks used in Apple's dark mode for iOS 13. Facebook offers a...
Read Full Article46 comments

PSA: New Character Bug in Messages Causing iOS Devices to Crash [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 1:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
There appears to be a new character-linked bug in Messages, Mail, and other apps that can cause the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch to crash when receiving a specific string of characters. Image from Twitter In this particular case, the character string involves the Italian flag emoji along with characters in the Sindhi language, and it appears the system crash happens when an incoming...
Read Full Article61 comments

Apple Releases iOS 13.4.1 for iPhone SE Ahead of Launch

Thursday April 23, 2020 10:21 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released the iOS 13.4.1 update for iPhone SE owners, suggesting iPhone SE models arriving to customers tomorrow will have iOS 13.4 installed and will need a day-one software update. iPhone SE owners can install the new update over-the-air tomorrow through the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 13.4.1 was released for other...
Read Full Article35 comments

Lower-Priced 23-Inch iMac and 11-Inch iPad Models Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Tuesday April 21, 2020 8:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report spotted by Mac Otakara. Apple could likely achieve this display size by simply reducing the thickness of the bezels on the current 21.5-inch iMac. The report claims that the new iMac will be one of several lower-priced...
Read Full Article169 comments

Kuo: Mass Production on Third-Gen AirPods Starting in First Half of 2021, Design Unchanged But New Internals [Updated]

Thursday April 23, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is working on third-generation AirPods that will go into mass production during the first half of 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors today. The new AirPods will adopt the System-in-Package used for the AirPods Pro, replacing the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of the second-generation AirPods. Kuo says that these internal updates will be the biggest change to the...
Read Full Article46 comments

iPhone SE Reviews: High-End Performance With Budget-Friendly Price

Wednesday April 22, 2020 6:03 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
First impressions and reviews of the new iPhone SE are now out, with many praising the device's flagship performance at a budget-friendly price. The second-generation iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it takes a big leap forward in performance. Despite starting at just $399, the device is powered by the...
Read Full Article130 comments
