Apple Shares New 'Float' iPad Pro Video Highlighting Magic Keyboard

Apple today shared a new ad called "Float," which highlights the new 2020 iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard. The video features a colorful hummingbird flying around an equally colorful ‌iPad Pro‌ display with Magic Keyboard attached.

Introducing the new ‌iPad Pro‌. It's faster than most PC laptops and features the most advanced mobile display, ever. With Wide and Ultra Wide Pro cameras and the new LiDAR Scanner to take AR to the next level. Oh, and it floats on a new backlit Magic Keyboard with trackpad.

The hovering and floating of the hummingbird alludes to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which "hovers" above the keyboard and stand using a magnetic attachment for adjustable viewing angles.

The video also highlights the new dual-lens camera system with LiDAR Scanner on the ‌iPad Pro‌, and it features the tagline "Your Next Computer."

Apple debuted the new 11 and 12.9-inch 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ models in March, and at the same time, introduced the new Magic Keyboard. The keyboard was meant to launch in May, but Apple last week released it early, and the new accessory is arriving to customers as of this week.

Pricing on the ‌iPad Pro‌ starts at $799, while pricing on the Magic Keyboard starts at $299. Both can be ordered from Apple's website.