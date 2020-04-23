Demo: Using Apple Music on a Samsung TV

Samsung and Apple have partnered to bring the Apple Music app to Samsung TVs, and as of today, the ‌Apple Music‌ service and dedicated app can be accessed on Samsung TV sets manufactured in 2018 and later.

We have a Samsung TV so we thought we'd check out how ‌Apple Music‌ works, as this is the first time that Apple has brought the ‌Apple Music‌ app directly to a smart TV.

Samsung TV owners who also use ‌Apple Music‌ on other devices will find the interface looks and feels familiar. It's almost identical to what you see when using ‌Apple Music‌ on the Apple TV, with a navigation bar that features For You, Browse, Radio, Library, Search, and Settings.

For You features curated music picks from Apple and playlists customized to your listening tastes, while Browse houses content recommendations, more generalized playlists, radio stations, and more, with a focus on trending music and new releases.

Radio, of course, lets you listen to radio stations and Beats 1 shows, Videos houses trending music videos, and Library features your saved ‌Apple Music‌ songs and playlists and personal music stored in iCloud or added through iTunes Match.

A Now Playing tab lets you see what's currently playing, and Search is for looking for specific songs, artists, or albums.

In our testing, the app worked well and was bug-free, and it will be interesting to see whether the ‌Apple Music‌ app expands to additional smart TVs and platforms in the coming months. Perhaps Apple will even bring other services like Podcasts and Apple Arcade to non-Apple platforms at some point in the future.

Along with the ‌Apple Music‌ app, Samsung smart TVs also have an ‌Apple TV‌ app to allow Samsung users to use ‌Apple TV‌+ and iTunes content as Apple works to expand access to its services outside of its own ecosystem.

Though Apple is expanding the ‌Apple Music‌ service to newer smart TVs from Samsung, there are still plans on the horizon for new ‌Apple TV‌ set-top boxes. Rumors suggest Apple is working on a refreshed ‌Apple TV‌ with an updated processor that could come out at some point this year.