Combined Weight of a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and a Magic Keyboard Is Heavier Than a 13-inch MacBook Air
Apple hasn't specified the weight of its new Magic Keyboard, but a MacRumors reader who received their unit early has weighed the larger model for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and found it to be 710 grams. That makes the Magic Keyboard heavier than the iPad Pro, which weighs 641 grams.
It's not surprising that the keyboard has to have some heft to counterbalance a connected iPad Pro and provide a sturdy base for working on. But that makes their combined weight 1,351 grams, which is heavier than a 13-inch MacBook Air (1,290 grams) and closer to the weight of a 13-inch MacBook Pro (1,370 grams).
So if you were expecting a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard to be a lighter option than using a laptop when you're on the road, then it's worth being aware that that's not necessarily going to be the case. On the other hand, 9to5Mac claims the Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro weighs 601 grams, which would mean that their combined weight would be 1,072 grams. That's lighter than any MacBook that Apple currently sells.
In our upcoming review of the new Magic Keyboard, we'll look at weight considerations, portability, and more. Apple's Magic Keyboard includes a floating cantilevered design for viewing angles, a backlit keyboard with scissor-switch keys, and an integrated trackpad. You can order one for the 11-inch iPad Pro for $299, and for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $349 on Apple.com.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
This IS actual news. We're only learning about the weight of the keyboard today. The specs aren't listed on the Apple store either.
This is a perfect example of today's empty "news" business.
Modularity has always had a penalty in size. That's not even remotely news in a design perspective.
Further the point of the keyboard is to provide tablet users with a desktop option for those who might want it . Most likely at their desk, not on the go. That said, you might occasionally take it on the go, not regularly.
If you always or regularly need a keyboard on the go, well.....the concept of a laptop such as.....the MacBook Air exists.
No sugar Sherlock. Actual news please. Not click-chasing to nowhere...
So the use cases are still very much there for this combination. Take the keyboard when you need it...
How does the weight compare to a Surface with a keyboard?
Also, cannot WAIT for backlit keys
(one more thing: if people are worried about this weighing too much…just remember, Apple laptops weighed 7+ lbs once upon a time ?)
The iPad Pro is significantly faster; has a better screen; much better front-facing camera and FaceID as well as being more modular - use as a tablet, with the Pencil, or in a laptop form factor.
Its interesting times for their lineups, particularly if the transition to ARM happens soon.