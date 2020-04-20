MacRumors
Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Reviews and Unboxing Videos

Monday April 20, 2020 6:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

Last week, Apple began accepting orders for its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, several weeks earlier than anticipated. Now, the media has shared several hands-on reviews and unboxing videos of the keyboard on YouTube.


The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and has a floating cantilevered design that allows the viewing angle to be adjusted up to 130 degrees. In addition to the full-size keyboard with backlit scissor switch keys, there is also a built-in trackpad, taking advantage of trackpad and mouse support added in iPadOS 13.4.

The Verge's Dieter Bohn was mostly impressed with the Magic Keyboard, noting that the keys both sound and feel better than the Smart Keyboard. Two downsides he pointed out include the overall keyboard case being quite heavy and the keyboard lacking function keys for common tasks. Bohn added that the trackpad is small but works smoothly.

Earlier today, we learned that the combined weight of a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard is slightly heavier than the MacBook Air.

Reviews

The Magic Keyboard is available on Apple.com at price of $299 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $349 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Related Roundup: iPad Pro
Tags: reviews, Magic Keyboard
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Buy Now), 12.9" iPad Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

Avatar
jcshas
27 minutes ago at 06:26 am
The Verge review nails it. ??
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
benshive
18 minutes ago at 06:34 am
Crazy to think this keyboard case costs more than the HomePod. Looks great but I can't justify spending $350 for it :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article255 comments

First Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On Videos Appear Online

Saturday April 18, 2020 9:11 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online. Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos...
Read Full Article423 comments

New iPhone SE Ad Shows Oddly Satisfying Task of Peeling Off the Protective Film

Friday April 17, 2020 8:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement. Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device: Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its ...
Read Full Article90 comments

New AirPods Allegedly Ready to Launch, Possibly Next Month

Sunday April 19, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Next generation AirPods that were allegedly supposed to be announced at Apple's rumored March event are ready to launch, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch sometime next month, although he is not firm on timing yet. It is unclear at this time as to what new features Apple's next-generation AirPods will sport. One...
Read Full Article78 comments

Bloomberg: Apple to Unveil High-End Over-Ear Wireless Headphones With Magnetically Swappable Parts Later This Year

Thursday April 16, 2020 4:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are likely to be unveiled later this year, and a new report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offers more details on what we can expect from the product. According to the report, Apple is working on at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses...
Read Full Article90 comments

Apple Shares New Documentation on How to Make Your Own Face Shield

Saturday April 18, 2020 3:36 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Apple has recently shared a new support document on how to make your own face shield. The support document does mention that the manufacturing of face shields should only be carried out by an expert. In the support document, Apple specifies the materials and their respective thickness values needed for the fabrication of the shield, forehead band, and strap. Additionally, the support...
Read Full Article40 comments

Shop the Best iPhone SE Pre-Order Deals From T-Mobile, Walmart, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 6:23 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple on Wednesday announced the new second-generation iPhone SE, which includes a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, and up to 256GB of storage. This new device adopts the name of the previous 2016 iPhone SE, but updates it with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and improved internals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article29 comments

Blackmagic eGPU Pro Discontinued

Friday April 17, 2020 7:58 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Blackmagic today informed MacRumors that it is no longer manufacturing its Blackmagic eGPU Pro due to AMD discontinuing its Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics chip. Apple removed the Blackmagic eGPU Pro from its online store earlier this week, just days after marking the product as temporarily out of stock. The standard Blackmagic eGPU with AMD Radeon Pro 580 graphics remains available to purchase...
Read Full Article112 comments

Apple and Google in 'Standoff' With UK Health Service Over COVID-19 Contact Tracing App

Friday April 17, 2020 4:39 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple and Google are said to be in a "standoff" with the UK's health service over its plans to build an app that alerts users when they have been in contact with someone with coronavirus. Apple and Google announced on Friday that they are working together on Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus around the world. Apple says...
Read Full Article63 comments

Apple Music on the Web Exits Beta

Thursday April 16, 2020 7:38 pm PDT by Eric Slivka
Last September, Apple launched a web-based Apple Music experience, offering users a similar experience to the Mac version of the Music app with "For You," "Browse," and "Radio" sections, along with playlists, recommendations and more. As of today, Apple Music on the web has exited beta and is now available at music.apple.com. The previous beta.music.apple.com address automatically forwards...
Read Full Article83 comments
