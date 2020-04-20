Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Reviews and Unboxing Videos

Last week, Apple began accepting orders for its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, several weeks earlier than anticipated. Now, the media has shared several hands-on reviews and unboxing videos of the keyboard on YouTube.



The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and has a floating cantilevered design that allows the viewing angle to be adjusted up to 130 degrees. In addition to the full-size keyboard with backlit scissor switch keys, there is also a built-in trackpad, taking advantage of trackpad and mouse support added in iPadOS 13.4.

The Verge's Dieter Bohn was mostly impressed with the Magic Keyboard, noting that the keys both sound and feel better than the Smart Keyboard. Two downsides he pointed out include the overall keyboard case being quite heavy and the keyboard lacking function keys for common tasks. Bohn added that the trackpad is small but works smoothly.

Earlier today, we learned that the combined weight of a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard is slightly heavier than the MacBook Air.

Reviews

Video Reviews and Unboxings













