Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term.



Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called "iPhone 12," Apple's next-generation 5G smartphone lineup due to drop this fall. Apple is expected to offer four iPhones in three different sizes this year: A 5.4-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌, a 6.7-inch ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌, and two 6.1-inch iPhones. One 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will be higher-end iPhones, while the other 6.1-inch ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ and the 5.4-inch ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ will be lower-end models and successors to the ‌iPhone 11‌.

Gurman believes that Apple will add LiDAR cameras to the two higher-end ‌iPhone 12‌ models, similar to the ones found on its latest iPad Pro models. He also doesn't rule out the possibility of faster 120Hz Pro Motion displays being exclusive to these two devices. Apple already uses variable refresh rate technology in ‌iPad Pro‌, but they still use LCD panels rather than OLED.

Gurman reiterated reports of an iPad Pro-esque design for this year's flagship lineup, with flat stainless steel edges and a flat screen. He also doubled down on his previous report of a slimmer notch on the ‌iPhone 12‌. To achieve a more compact package, Gurman said Apple will move the TrueDepth camera's ambient light and proximity sensors together within the notch and relocate the speaker by building it directly into the bezel.

Here are the other main Apple-related takeaways from Gurman's half-hour broadcast:



Asked what he was most excited about from Apple, Gurman mentioned the company's ongoing development of an augmented reality headset.

