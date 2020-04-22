MacRumors
All >
Guides
Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone SE 2020
April 24, Order Now

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Gurman: Redesigned iMac, Smaller HomePod, New Apple TV, and More Coming This Year

Wednesday April 22, 2020 5:43 am PDT by Tim Hardwick

Well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman recently took questions from followers on Periscope about Apple's product roadmap. Gurman's sources are usually very reliable, and the journalist is known for breaking Apple stories, so we took it as an opportunity to summarize his current expectations of the company in the near term.


Unsurprisingly, many viewers asked Gurman about the so-called "iPhone 12," Apple's next-generation 5G smartphone lineup due to drop this fall. Apple is expected to offer four iPhones in three different sizes this year: A 5.4-inch ‌‌iPhone‌‌, a 6.7-inch ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌, and two 6.1-inch iPhones. One 6.1-inch model and the 6.7-inch model will be higher-end iPhones, while the other 6.1-inch ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ and the 5.4-inch ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌ will be lower-end models and successors to the ‌iPhone 11‌.

Gurman believes that Apple will add LiDAR cameras to the two higher-end ‌iPhone 12‌ models, similar to the ones found on its latest iPad Pro models. He also doesn't rule out the possibility of faster 120Hz Pro Motion displays being exclusive to these two devices. Apple already uses variable refresh rate technology in ‌iPad Pro‌, but they still use LCD panels rather than OLED.

Gurman reiterated reports of an iPad Pro-esque design for this year's flagship lineup, with flat stainless steel edges and a flat screen. He also doubled down on his previous report of a slimmer notch on the ‌iPhone 12‌. To achieve a more compact package, Gurman said Apple will move the TrueDepth camera's ambient light and proximity sensors together within the notch and relocate the speaker by building it directly into the bezel.

Here are the other main Apple-related takeaways from Gurman's half-hour broadcast:

  • Apple plans a "substantial" iMac refresh this year, with a possible redesign in the offing. Gurman says rumors of a 23-inch iMac sound about right.
  • Upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro will mirror design changes seen in Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, such as increased screen size and scissor-switch keys.
  • "Stay tuned" for more on Apple's plans for ARM-powered Macs.
  • Gurman says there's a dedicated team at Apple tasked with "saving the HomePod" after lackluster sales. To that end, the rumored smaller, cheaper ‌HomePod‌ coming this year will also feature big improvements to Siri.
  • New Apple TV coming this year, but unlikely to be 8K.
  • 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ refresh expected around October-November.
  • Apple still working on a viable AirPower device.
  • Apple Watch Series 6 coming later this year to support sleep tracking.
  • AirTags expected later this year to be pitched as a premium product and may come in a leather case.
  • Modular high-end over-ear Apple headphones still expected this fall.
  • Apple's vehicle development division still focused on self-driving technology.

  • Under-screen fingerprint technology not coming to ‌iPhone‌ this year.
  • Gurman doesn't think rumors about Xcode for iOS are true. (The source of the rumor, leaker Jon Prosser, has since reiterated his confidence in the claim.)

Asked what he was most excited about from Apple, Gurman mentioned the company's ongoing development of an augmented reality headset.

For all the latest rumors on upcoming Apple products, don't forget to check out our dedicated product roundups at the top of the page.

Tag: Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
jayducharme
26 minutes ago at 05:49 am
The iMac is certainly due for a redesign. But I wonder what that will entail? They can't make it much slimmer. They could possibly get rid of the chin and make it just a floating screen, basically a big iPad on a Magic Keyboard. They've got my attention; let's see what they can deliver.

Is there any reason to believe that AR will be anything more than a gimmick? At the moment I don't give it more importance than 3D on televisions, and we all know how that played out.

Yes. Unlike VR, AR can have much more practical applications (like a heads-up display would). I can see commerce going all in on this, like when you can see a proposed remodel of your home just by walking through your current space. AR also doesn't seem to need those massive goggles that have hindered the expansion of VR, since you're not replacing what you see; you're adding to it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Basic75
28 minutes ago at 05:47 am


Asked what he was most excited about from Apple, Gurman mentioned the company's ongoing development of an augmented reality headset ('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/10/21/bloomberg-apple-ar-headset-2020/').

Is there any reason to believe that AR will be anything more than a gimmick? At the moment I don't give it more importance than 3D on televisions, and we all know how that played out.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
adamjackson
21 minutes ago at 05:55 am
Of course Apple is taking AirTag, a cheap and low cost accessible way to keep track of things and costs pennies to manufacture and wrapping it in leather to make it a $49 price because Apple.

Sigh.

----

Not sure why anyone asked about an 8K AppleTV. Apple will probably be late to this party but with a device that is reliable and works better than whoever gets there first.

----

iMac rumors makes me hope they go 30 or 32" on the top-end iMac maybe bring 32" to iMac Pro first with a baby XDR panel and then bring a 32" non-XDR 6K to the iMac. It would allow them to streamline chassis / mold designs and still have 2 different product lines just at a larger size. I've had 27" iMacs jeez since like 2008 and they pretty much all look the same. I'd love it if apple did something radical with the now fully paid for XDR arm and do an iMac G4 throwback with a massive display. and no I don't want thinner I just want the iMac to evolve a bit. the design is still great compared to others but...

Here's my desk in 2009:


Here's my desk today:



I kind of wish it would have evolved a bit since then.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
recoil80
19 minutes ago at 05:56 am
The iMac has a huge bezels right now, in particular the chin. Having more display on a similar size chassis would be a good improvement. And please, no more HDD, just start with a 256GB SSD like the Macbook Air.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

New AirPods Allegedly Ready to Launch, Possibly Next Month

Sunday April 19, 2020 12:11 pm PDT by Frank McShan
Next generation AirPods that were allegedly supposed to be announced at Apple's rumored March event are ready to launch, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. Prosser believes the new AirPods could launch sometime next month, although he is not firm on timing yet. It is unclear at this time as to what new features Apple's next-generation AirPods will sport. One...
Read Full Article84 comments

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article259 comments

Leaker: Apple Planning iPad Air With Under-Screen Touch ID, ARM MacBook, Game Controller, and More

Sunday April 19, 2020 9:30 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
An anonymous Twitter account with a fairly accurate track record has shared details about several Apple products that are supposedly under development. Some of the products mentioned by the account have not been extensively rumored until now, including a new iPad Air with under-the-screen Touch ID, an ARM-based 12-inch MacBook, and an Apple game controller by 2021. On March 12, the...
Read Full Article266 comments

Apple Shares New 'Float' iPad Pro Video Highlighting Magic Keyboard

Monday April 20, 2020 12:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared a new ad called "Float," which highlights the new 2020 iPad Pro and its Magic Keyboard. The video features a colorful hummingbird flying around an equally colorful iPad Pro display with Magic Keyboard attached. The hovering and floating of the hummingbird alludes to the fit of the Magic Keyboard, which "hovers" above the keyboard and stand using a magnetic attachment for...
Read Full Article73 comments

Alleged Leaked 'iPhone 12' Schematics Show Speaker Integrated into Bezel to Achieve Slimmer Notch

Monday April 20, 2020 2:29 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Twitter leaker Jon Prosser has shared a pair of images that appear to be schematics of Apple's unreleased "iPhone 12," showing a smaller notch than the one currently found on iPhones with Face ID. The first image looks like a photo of a CAD illustration, which are sometimes leaked from Apple's supply partners. The second image appears to be based on the first schematic, and draws out the...
Read Full Article81 comments

First Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On Videos Appear Online

Saturday April 18, 2020 9:11 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online. Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos...
Read Full Article433 comments

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Reviews and Unboxing Videos: Huge Jump Forward in Usability, But Expensive and Heavy

Monday April 20, 2020 6:14 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Last week, Apple began accepting orders for its new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, several weeks earlier than anticipated. Now, the media has shared several hands-on reviews and unboxing videos of the keyboard on YouTube. The Magic Keyboard attaches magnetically to the iPad Pro and has a floating cantilevered design that allows the viewing angle to be adjusted up to 130 degrees. In addition to ...
Read Full Article278 comments

Sony's 2020 LED and OLED TV Lineup Rolling Out With HomeKit and AirPlay 2 Support

Monday April 20, 2020 7:30 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Sony today announced pricing and availability for its new 2020 LED and OLED televisions, which it announced at CES in January to support AirPlay 2. Select Sony TVs will also be getting the Apple TV app at some point in 2020, but Sony has yet to confirm a date for that launch. There are multiple new TVs available to order from Sony, all of which support Apple's HomeKit platform and AirPlay 2. ...
Read Full Article58 comments

iPhone SE Plus Postponed Until Second Half of 2021

Tuesday April 21, 2020 9:57 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple may postpone a larger version of the new low-cost iPhone SE until the second half of 2021, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a previous note, Kuo said that Apple was working on an "iPhone SE Plus" set to be released in the first half of 2021, but now he believes Apple will "likely postpone" this new model until later in 2021. The current iPhone SE We predicted that Apple...
Read Full Article86 comments

Lower-Priced 23-Inch iMac and 11-Inch iPad Models Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Tuesday April 21, 2020 8:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report spotted by Mac Otakara. Apple could likely achieve this display size by simply reducing the thickness of the bezels on the current 21.5-inch iMac. The report claims that the new iMac will be one of several lower-priced...
Read Full Article137 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
‘Crash Bandicoot Mobile’ from King and Activision Has Soft Launched on Google Play for Android
Here’s How Much Better the GameClub Version of ‘Aralon: Sword and Shadow’ Looks Compared to the Original
Nearly a Decade in the Making, Mobile Action RPG ‘Echoes of Aeons’ is Finally Launching April 30th
SwitchArcade Round-Up: Huge ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Update Coming Tomorrow, ‘Hatsune Miku’ Western Release Set for May, and More
Nintendo Just Released the ‘My Nintendo’ App in Japan Letting You Watch Nintendo Directs, Buy Games, Check Play History, and More
‘Hyperspace Delivery Service’ is Described as “Oregon Trail in Space” and It’s Hitting iOS and Android this Week
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Streets of Rage 4’ Coming April 30th, ‘Legends of Amberland’ and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales, and More
Best iPhone Game Updates: ‘Pocket Build’, ‘Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’, ‘Void Tyrant’, ‘AFK Arena’, and More
YouTube
Logitech Combo Touch: A "Magic Keyboard" Accessory for iPad Air!
OnePlus 8 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple Releases 2020 iPhone SE Starting at $399!
iPhone 11 Pro: 6 Months Later & iPhone 12 Wishlist!
iOS 14 Home Screen Widgets, iPhone SE 2 & iPhone 12 Leaks, New Emojis Delayed, & More…
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]