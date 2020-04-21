Lower-Priced 23-Inch iMac and 11-Inch iPad Models Rumored to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Apple plans to introduce a 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter, according to a China Times report spotted by Mac Otakara. This would be a new display size for the iMac.



The report claims that the new iMac will be one of several lower-priced products that Apple introduces this year, including the new iPhone SE and a forthcoming 11-inch iPad, also expected in the second half of 2020. Apple currently offers 21.5-inch and 27-inch versions of the iMac, which was last updated in March 2019 with up to 8-core 9th-generation Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics options.

iMac pricing currently starts at $1,099, although it costs an additional $200 to upgrade from a spinning hard drive to an SSD.

As for the 11-inch iPad, it is not entirely clear if the report is referring to a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. Last month, the anonymous Twitter account "L0vetodream" claimed that Apple is developing a new 11-inch iPad Air with Touch ID under the display, allowing for a nearly full screen, notch-less design.

大致布局应该是这样的：

airpods 3lite

apple tv

airtag

iPhone9 A13

imac

macbook 12 arm

mac mini

ipad pro 11 12.9 tof

airpods X头戴式耳机

无线充电板

homepod lite

ipad air4 全面屏11寸带指纹

ipad 2020 A12

游戏手柄

iPhone12 lite

iPhone12 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.1

iPhone12 pro 6.7 — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 12, 2020

the new iPad Air will be using the mini led screen, comes with full screen with no notch, not Face ID，but Touch ID under the screen — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 10, 2020

That leak said the 11-inch iPad Air will have a Mini-LED backlit display. Apple is developing at least six other products with Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo has previously said that Mini-LED backlit displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, while offering many of the same benefits of OLED displays used on the latest iPhones, including good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range, and local dimming for truer blacks.

Mass production of Mini-LED products could be delayed until 2021, according to the China Times.