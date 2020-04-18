MacRumors
All >
Guides
Magic Keyboard

Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is starting to arrive in the hands of customers.

AirPods Hurt Your Ears?

Here are some tips on getting a better fit and alternatives if AirPods just don't work for you.

iPhone Buyer's Guide for 2020

In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.

iOS 13 Battery Tips

With every new operating system update, there are complaints about battery life and rapid battery drain, and iOS 13 is no exception. Since iOS 13 was released, we've seen reports of issues with battery life, which have waxed and waned with various iOS 13 updates.

FaceTime
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

iPhone SE 2020
April 24, Order Now

An iPhone 8 with the internals of an iPhone 11. Starts at $399.

MacBook Pro
Early 2020

Updated 13-inch model with the redesigned scissor keyboard expected.

AirTags
2020?

Apple is working on a Tile-like Bluetooth tracking device that's designed to be attached to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes, letting you find them right in the Find My app.

iOS 14
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

iPhone SE vs. iPhone XR: Features Compared

Saturday April 18, 2020 6:13 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol

After nearly a year of rumors, Apple has finally introduced the 2020 edition of the iPhone SE. The device shares the same design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it has a faster A13 Bionic chip and an extra GB of RAM. Most importantly, the new iPhone SE starts at just $399 in the United States.


With the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus now discontinued, the lower end of Apple's smartphone lineup now includes the new iPhone SE and the iPhone XR, released in October 2018. Thinking about upgrading? Read our comparison of the devices below.

Differences

Smaller vs. Larger Display

The new iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch display, while the iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch display.

Both displays are LCDs with 326 pixels per inch, True Tone, 625 nits max brightness, a 1400:1 contrast ratio, and support for the P3 wide color gamut.

A13 Bionic vs. A12 Bionic

The new iPhone SE is powered by the A13 Bionic, which is the same latest-and-greatest chip inside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. By comparison, the iPhone XR is equipped with the previous-generation A12 Bionic chip.


Apple advertises the A13 chip as up to 20 percent faster and up to 30 percent more power efficient than the A12 chip.

Bezels vs. Notch

The new iPhone SE has the same design as the iPhone 8, with thicker bezels above and below the display for the front camera and Touch ID home button. By comparison, the iPhone XR drops the home button and instead has a nearly edge to edge display with a notch at the top for the front camera and Face ID sensors.

Touch ID vs. Face ID

The iPhone SE has a Touch ID home button for fingerprint authentication, while the iPhone XR uses Apple's more advanced Face ID system for facial authentication.

Face ID debuted on the ‌iPhone‌ X in 2017. At the time, Apple said the probability that a random person could unlock someone else's ‌iPhone‌ X was approximately one in 1,000,000, versus one in 50,000 for ‌Touch ID‌. However, both forms of authentication are quite safe, so it really comes down to personal preference.


Face ID does not work well with masks, while Touch ID does not work well with wet or sweaty fingers, so neither system is perfect.

Since the new iPhone SE lacks Face ID, it does not support Animoji or Memoji.

Rear Camera

While both the new iPhone SE and the iPhone XR are equipped with a single 12-megapixel wide-angle rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, the iPhone XR has a newer sensor with 1.4µm pixels and larger Focus Pixels, whereas the iPhone SE has the same sensor as the iPhone 8. However, the new iPhone SE benefits from the A13 chip's improved image signal processor, so the gap between the cameras is likely minimal.

Battery Life

As a physically larger device, the iPhone XR has longer battery life than the new iPhone SE.

Apple says the new iPhone SE can last up to 13 hours for non-streaming video playback and up to 40 hours for audio playback, which is about the same as the iPhone 8. By comparison, Apple says the iPhone XR lasts up to 16 hours for non-streamed video playback and up to 65 hours for audio playback.

Wi-Fi

The new iPhone SE supports Wi-Fi 6, aka 802.11ax, while the iPhone XR supports Wi-Fi 5 or 802.11ac.

Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster speeds, greater network capacity, improved power efficiency, lower latency, and connectivity improvements in areas with several Wi-Fi devices. Wi-Fi 6 devices are also required to support WPA3, the latest Wi-Fi security protocol with improved cryptographic strength.

LTE

The new iPhone SE supports Gigabit-class LTE, potentially allowing for slightly faster LTE speeds compared to the iPhone XR.

Thickness and Weight

The new iPhone SE is 7.3mm thick and weighs 0.3 pounds, while the iPhone XR is slightly thicker and heavier at 8.3mm and 0.4 pounds.

Pricing

The new iPhone SE starts at $399, while the iPhone XR starts at $599, both with 64GB of storage. Both devices are also available with 128GB of storage, but only the iPhone SE has a 256GB option as of now.

For perspective, the iPhone SE with 256GB of storage for $549 is still cheaper than the iPhone XR with 64GB of storage for $599.

Colors

Both the new iPhone SE and iPhone XR come in Black, White, and (RED), and the iPhone XR is also available in Blue, Coral, and Yellow.

Similarities

  • Glass and aluminum design
  • Wireless charging
  • Fast charging with USB-C: up to 50% battery life in 30 minutes
  • IP67-rated water resistance to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes
  • 4K video recording at up to 60 FPS
  • Lightning connector
  • No headphone jack
  • Dual SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • VoLTE
  • Dolby Vision and HDR10 support
  • EarPods with Lightning connector in box

Tech Specs Compared

iPhone SE

  • 4.7-inch LCD display
  • 1334×750 resolution and 326 PPI
  • True Tone display
  • Single 12-megapixel rear camera (wide lens)
  • Single 7-megapixel front camera
  • Portrait Mode with Depth Control: humans only
  • Six Portrait Lighting effects
  • Next-gen Smart HDR
  • A13 Bionic chip with third-gen Neural Engine
  • Touch ID
  • Haptic Touch
  • Lightning connector
  • Fast charging capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Qi-based wireless charging
  • IP67-rated water resistance to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes
  • 64/128/256GB
  • Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and eSIM)
  • Gigabit-class LTE
  • VoLTE
  • 802.11ax Wi‑Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 3GB RAM
  • Similar battery life as iPhone 8

iPhone XR

  • 6.1-inch LCD display
  • 1792×828 resolution and 326 PPI
  • True Tone display
  • Single 12-megapixel rear camera (wide lens)
  • Single 7-megapixel front camera
  • Portrait Mode with Depth Control: humans only
  • Three Portrait Lighting effects
  • Smart HDR
  • A12 Bionic chip with second-gen Neural Engine
  • Face ID
  • Haptic Touch
  • Lightning connector
  • Fast charging capable: up to 50% charge in 30 minutes
  • Qi-based wireless charging
  • IP67-rated water resistance to a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes
  • 64/128GB (256GB discontinued)
  • Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and eSIM)
  • LTE Advanced
  • VoLTE
  • 802.11ac Wi‑Fi 5
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 3GB RAM
  • 1.5 hours longer battery life than iPhone 8 Plus

Bottom Line

If price is the key factor in your upgrade decision, then the new iPhone SE is a very compelling device considering that it has the same A13 Bionic chip as the iPhone 11 Pro despite starting at just $399.

If you are upgrading from an older device like an iPhone 6 or iPhone 7, you will already be familiar with the home button experience on the new iPhone SE, whereas Face ID and gestures on the iPhone X and newer take some time to get used to. And with a 4.7-inch display, the new iPhone SE is also the same size as the iPhone 6, iPhone 7, and iPhone 8.

The new iPhone SE might also receive at least one additional year of iOS updates compared to the iPhone XR given its newer A13 Bionic chip.

Two reasons to choose the iPhone XR over the new iPhone SE would be its larger 6.1-inch display and its modern design with slim bezels, a notch, and Face ID. The new iPhone SE could quite possibly end up being the last iPhone that Apple sells with a home button, so those who choose the new iPhone SE will be settling for an older design.

Related Roundups: iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR
Buyer's Guide: iPhone SE (Buy Now)

Top Stories

Leaked iPhone 12 Pro Max Schematics Show Thinner Design, Smaller Bezels, LiDAR Camera, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 3:22 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
YouTube channel EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach have shared what they're claiming is a sneak peek of Apple's hitherto unreleased "iPhone 12 Pro Max," based on alleged leaked CAD designs. The key thing about the CADs is they line up with rumors suggesting that Apple's new iPhone will take many design cues from the iPad Pro. The schematics show a squared-edged stainless steel frame between ...
Read Full Article218 comments

Bloomberg: Apple to Unveil High-End Over-Ear Wireless Headphones With Magnetically Swappable Parts Later This Year

Thursday April 16, 2020 4:33 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's long-rumored over-ear wireless headphones are likely to be unveiled later this year, and a new report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman offers more details on what we can expect from the product. According to the report, Apple is working on at least two versions of the headphones, including a "premium version with leather-like fabrics" and a "fitness-focused model that uses...
Read Full Article86 comments

New iPhone SE Ad Shows Oddly Satisfying Task of Peeling Off the Protective Film

Friday April 17, 2020 8:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement. Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device: Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its ...
Read Full Article88 comments

First Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro Hands-On Videos Appear Online

Saturday April 18, 2020 9:11 am PDT by Hartley Charlton
The first Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro orders have begun arriving to some customers ahead of schedule, and some have posted hands-on videos online. Seven videos from two iPad Pro users have appeared online so far, offering the first close look at the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. The first video appeared in Thai, featuring the unboxing experience of the Magic Keyboard. Other videos...
Read Full Article200 comments

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Discontinued

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:20 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today stopped selling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus after announcing the second-generation iPhone SE. The second-generation iPhone SE is essentially an upgraded iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID home button, but with a faster A13 Bionic chip. As of now, there is no Plus-sized version of the new iPhone SE, so there is no direct replacement for the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus,...
Read Full Article88 comments

Apple Announces New iPhone SE With 4.7-Inch Display, A13 Chip, and Touch ID, Starts at $399

Wednesday April 15, 2020 8:02 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced the second-generation iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, up to 256GB of storage, and more. The new iPhone SE sports a single-lens 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Portrait mode support. With a glass-backed design like the iPhone 8, the new iPhone SE is also capable of Qi-certified wireless charging. The new iPhone SE comes in ...
Read Full Article842 comments

New iPhone SE Supports Haptic Touch, With 3D Touch Now Officially Eliminated From Apple's iPhone Lineup

Wednesday April 15, 2020 10:58 am PDT by Juli Clover
The new iPhone SE, like the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, features support for Haptic Touch instead of 3D Touch, which means that 3D Touch has officially been eliminated from Apple's iPhone lineup as the now-discontinued iPhone 8 was the last iPhone Apple sold that supported 3D Touch. Apple first removed 3D Touch from the iPhone XR in 2018, replacing it with Haptic Touch. The ...
Read Full Article115 comments

12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display Possibly 'Delayed' Until Early 2021

Thursday April 16, 2020 7:01 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
The launch of a new high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display may be "delayed" until early 2021 due to the device's "complex panel design," analyst Jeff Pu said today in an investor note with Chinese research firm GF Securities. Back in December, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple was developing up to six Mini-LED products, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip for release...
Read Full Article89 comments

Apple Adds More HomeKit-Enabled Accessories and iPhone 11 Pro Bike Mount Kit to Online Store

Thursday April 16, 2020 9:30 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple this week added a new selection of products to its online store, including the First Alert Onelink smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, a bike mount kit for the iPhone 11 Pro, and two Eve smart home accessories. Available in battery powered or hardwired versions for $119.95, the Onelink is a HomeKit-compatible alarm that rings an 85 dB siren and pushes a notification to your iPhone or other...
Read Full Article17 comments

Shop the Best iPhone SE Pre-Order Deals From T-Mobile, Walmart, and More

Friday April 17, 2020 6:23 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Apple on Wednesday announced the new second-generation iPhone SE, which includes a 4.7-inch display, A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID home button, and up to 256GB of storage. This new device adopts the name of the previous 2016 iPhone SE, but updates it with a design similar to the iPhone 8 and improved internals. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article28 comments
Mac RumorsMac Rumors

 

MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

Advertise on MacRumors


Our Staff

Arnold Kim
Editorial Director
EmailTwitter
Eric Slivka
Editor in Chief
EmailTwitter
Juli Clover
Senior Editor
EmailTwitter
Joe Rossignol
Editor
EmailTwitter
Marianne Schultz
Editor
EmailTwitter
Dan Barbera
Video Content Producer
EmailTwitter
Ryan Barrieau
Graphic Designer
EmailTwitter
Mitchel Broussard
Editor
EmailTwitter
Tim Hardwick
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Chris Jenkins
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter
Steve Moser
Contributing Writer
EmailTwitter

Links

Touch Arcade
Rich on Turnips – The TouchArcade Show #442
TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Castle of White Night’
Classic Mobile RPG ‘Aralon: Sword and Shadow’ Now Part of GameClub
‘Fancade’ is an Ambitious Project from the Creator of ‘Mekorama’ that Lets You Create and Share Your Own Games
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘A Fold Apart’, ‘Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope’, and Today’s Other New Releases, the Latest Sales Featuring ‘Picross S’ and More
‘A Fold Apart’ and ‘Beyond Blue’ Are Available Now on Apple Arcade
The New ‘Steam Link’ Adds Support for Keyboard and Mouse Functionality, Music Playback While Streaming, and More on iOS
Unique Puzzler ‘Persephone’ Receives Final Content Update, Now Features More than 100 Levels
Copyright © 2000-2020 MacRumors.com, LLC.
Privacy / DMCA contact / Affiliate and FTC Disclosure
[ Featured On/Off ] [ Full Articles On/Off ] [ Fluid | Fluid HD ] [ Auto | Light | Dark ]