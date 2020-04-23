Bloomberg: Apple's First ARM Mac to Launch by 2021 With 12-Core Processor
In line with a timeframe shared by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last month, Bloomberg today reports that Apple is planning to release at least one Mac with its own custom-designed ARM-based processor by 2021.
The report claims that Apple is developing three Mac processors based on the A14 chip in upcoming iPhone 12 models. At least one of these processors will apparently be much faster than the A-series chips in the iPhone and iPad. Like the A14 chip, the Mac processors are expected to be manufactured by TSMC based on its 5nm process.
Apple's first Mac processors will have 12 cores, including eight high-performance cores and at least four energy-efficient cores, according to the report. Apple is said to be exploring Mac processors with more than 12 cores for further in the future, with the company already designing a second generation of Mac processors based on the A15 chip.
The first ARM-based Mac is likely to be a notebook, but analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects at least one Mac desktop with an Apple processor next year too.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
if we could only count all the times “Apple is doomed” has been predicted because of a change in processor architecture… ?
do you really believe that Apple hasn’t thought about this issue?
I need x86 to do my job. This could eventually end my use of OS X, at least for work, which would really suck. I've been using OS X since literally day one in March 2001.
Remember the PowerPC to intel transition. It was a pain in the ass yes for 1-2 years, but after that it’s a much better strategy for them.
Newsflash: most software most people rely on is either cross platform now or web based applications.
This is going to be the death of the Mac computers as a whole. Arm Macs won’t have any compatability with any of the software available until the software developers update their software and most will be left behind. Microsoft tried to transition to ARM with the Surface Pro X and Windows 10 on ARM has been a failure. I expect this to fail as well, especially since ARM will probably not have the same performance for all tasks compared to X86-64.