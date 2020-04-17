New iPhone SE Ad Shows Oddly Satisfying Task of Peeling Off the Protective Film

Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement.

Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device:

Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its official YouTube channel.

The second-generation iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it has a faster A13 Bionic chip. Other features of the device include a single-lens 12-megapixel Wide rear camera with Portrait mode support, wireless charging, IP67-rated water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6.

The new iPhone SE became available to pre-order today in Black, White, or (RED), with pricing starting at $399 for 64GB of storage.