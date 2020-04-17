MacRumors
A12Z vs A12X

Apple in March 2020 introduced new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with A12Z processors.

New iPhone SE Ad Shows Oddly Satisfying Task of Peeling Off the Protective Film

Friday April 17, 2020 8:16 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

Peeling the protective film off a new iPhone has always been an oddly satisfying part of the unboxing process, to the point that it has become somewhat of a meme, and now Apple is getting in on the amusement.

Apple has shared a short ad for its new iPhone SE that revolves around a person slowly peeling the protective film off the device:


Apple has yet to upload the new iPhone SE ad to its official YouTube channel.

The second-generation iPhone SE has a similar design as the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button, but it has a faster A13 Bionic chip. Other features of the device include a single-lens 12-megapixel Wide rear camera with Portrait mode support, wireless charging, IP67-rated water resistance, and Wi-Fi 6.

The new iPhone SE became available to pre-order today in Black, White, or (RED), with pricing starting at $399 for 64GB of storage.

Avatar
AngerDanger
35 minutes ago at 08:25 am


That's like free [REDACTED].

Maybe not quite…



Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
yaxomoxay
39 minutes ago at 08:22 am
r/oddlysatifying ...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
kissmo
39 minutes ago at 08:22 am
That's like free P..n - [EDITED]

Nice commercial but indeed strange!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
lkalliance
34 minutes ago at 08:26 am


That's like free porn.

Nice commercial but indeed strange!

You wonder the psychology that goes into it. Perhaps because this might be the first phone most buy since their last SE? I know my 2016 SE has lasted me four years, and I expect my new SE to last me that long...this might be my only new phone purchase in an eight-year span! There's something decadent about buying a new piece of tech.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
that be me
4 minutes ago at 08:57 am
Would've been better without the music.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
macguru212
35 minutes ago at 08:26 am
we're a weird species. :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
