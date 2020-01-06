Patricia Arquette Joins Upcoming Apple TV+ Thriller 'Severance'

Arquette will star alongside Adam Scott, who has taken on the lead roll in the series. "Severance" has been described as a workplace thriller set at a company called Lumen Industries that's aiming to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will play Mark, an employee with a dark past, while Arquette will play Mark's boss.
"Severance" is being directed and produced by Ben Stiller, and was created by Dan Erickson. It comes from Endeavor Content, a company also producing current Apple TV+ shows "See" and "Truth Be Told."
There's no launch date for "Severance" at this time, but Apple gave a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes in late 2019.