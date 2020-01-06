Patricia Arquette Joins Upcoming Apple TV+ Thriller 'Severance'

Monday January 6, 2020 2:36 PM PST by Juli Clover
Patricia Arquette will take on a starring role in upcoming Apple thriller series "Severance," reports Variety.

Arquette will star alongside Adam Scott, who has taken on the lead roll in the series. "Severance" has been described as a workplace thriller set at a company called Lumen Industries that's aiming to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will play Mark, an employee with a dark past, while Arquette will play Mark's boss.

Image via Patricia Arquette on Instagram
"Severance" is being directed and produced by Ben Stiller, and was created by Dan Erickson. It comes from Endeavor Content, a company also producing current Apple TV+ shows "See" and "Truth Be Told."

There's no launch date for "Severance" at this time, but Apple gave a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes in late 2019.

