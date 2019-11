Adam Scott Cast as Lead in Upcoming Apple TV+ Thriller 'Severance'

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Actor Adam Scott has been cast as the lead in Apple's latest project for Apple TV +, called "Severance" (via The Hollywood Reporter ). The show is described as a workplace thriller set at a company "looking to take work-life balance to a new level.""Severance" is being produced by Ben Stiller, and was created by Dan Erickson. The show comes from Endeavor Content, which also produces ‌Apple TV‌+ shows like "See" and the upcoming "Truth Be Told."Apple has yet to announce a launch date for "Severance," but it has been ordered straight-to-series with a 10-episode first season. Recently, all of the major launch shows for ‌Apple TV‌+ received second season orders from the company.Head to the MacRumors Apple TV+ forum to join in discussions for all of the new shows that have launched, and will soon launch, on Apple's streaming service.