Adam Scott Cast as Lead in Upcoming Apple TV+ Thriller 'Severance'
"Severance" is being produced by Ben Stiller, and was created by Dan Erickson. The show comes from Endeavor Content, which also produces Apple TV+ shows like "See" and the upcoming "Truth Be Told."
Apple has yet to announce a launch date for "Severance," but it has been ordered straight-to-series with a 10-episode first season. Recently, all of the major launch shows for Apple TV+ received second season orders from the company.
If you don't enjoy what's available, then simply don't watch it, it really is that straight forward.
There will be plenty of people who do enjoy the shows and I'm sure it will be very successful for Apple. Good luck to them. People are so quick to put others down...it's pretty sad.
I really can't get my head around the negativity for Apple TV+
I can. It's 2019. Toxic negativity is a sport. Moaning is a vice, and Apple TV+ is the new cocaine. It'll pass soon enough when the terminally boring find something else in which to invest their time whining about :rolleyes:
Ever send an email to the wrong person?
A “workplace thriller” haha. Honestly have no idea what that could be
Some people believe Apple should cater exclusively to them, and anything aimed at people who are not them is considered a personal insult and a waste of time and resources.
I really can't get my head around the negativity for Apple TV+, what exactly is the issue here?
Some people believe Apple should cater exclusively to them, and anything aimed at people who are not them is considered a personal insult and a waste of time and resources.
Wait! Are you saying that when they make products that are not for me, Tim Cook and Apple are not trying to insult me and waste resources they could have spent on more products for me?
Weird. :cool:
I think the hate surrounding ATV+ stems from 2 things:
1. People think that the same employees that are working on future Macs and macOS are being pulled to work on Apple TV shows/films instead. Apple can’t multitask apparently and doesn’t have different divisions within the company. Who knew!
2. People (a vocal minority) who believe because of the failures of Ping, AirPower, HomePod that Apple can’t succeed at this and are fools to think they can compete with HBO, Netflix and Disney. A lot of this group of people have not even watched 1 episode of any of these new shows and also have REALLY high expectations.
That’s it, IMO.
Will John from the next cubicle have tuna or turkey sandwich for lunch? The doubt... the drama... the emotion... Don't miss it... Thriller....
A “workplace thriller” haha. Honestly have no idea what that could be
