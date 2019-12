Apple Card Offering 6% Daily Cash Back on Apple Product Purchases Until December 31

Save 6% on gifts at Apple this holiday season. 🎁



Through December 31, get 6% Daily Cash back on iPhone, ‌AirPods Pro‌, ‌MacBook Pro‌, and more. Apply now. — Apple Card (@AppleCard) December 10, 2019



Apple's Twitter account for the Apple Card today announced that customers can get six percent Daily Cash back on most Apple products purchased through December 31.The six percent savings will be delivered as Daily Cash in Apple's Wallet app, transferred to the Apple Cash card. Apple highlights products like the iPhone 11 MacBook Pro , and AirPods Pro as part of the promotion.However, it excludes purchases made on iTunes, AppleCare +, and payments made to Apple's ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program. Users have until December 31 to take advantage of the offer.Outside of the holidays, Apple offers three percent Daily Cash back for Apple product purchases. Partners like Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, T-Mobile, and Nike also now support three percent Daily Cash back. Apple says additional partners will be added over time, while all other purchases made with the ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ via ‌ Apple Pay ‌ will continue to receive two percent Daily Cash.To apply for an ‌‌Apple Card‌‌, simply open the Wallet app on an ‌iPhone‌ running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ will be ready for purchases immediately. Daily Cash is unlimited and paid out daily to your Apple Cash account. For more details, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide