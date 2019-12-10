Apple Card Offering 6% Daily Cash Back on Apple Product Purchases Until December 31

Tuesday December 10, 2019 5:22 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Apple's Twitter account for the Apple Card today announced that customers can get six percent Daily Cash back on most Apple products purchased through December 31.


The six percent savings will be delivered as Daily Cash in Apple's Wallet app, transferred to the Apple Cash card. Apple highlights products like the iPhone 11, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, and AirPods Pro as part of the promotion.


However, it excludes purchases made on iTunes, AppleCare+, and payments made to Apple's ‌iPhone‌ Upgrade Program. Users have until December 31 to take advantage of the offer.

Outside of the holidays, Apple offers three percent Daily Cash back for Apple product purchases. Partners like Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, T-Mobile, and Nike also now support three percent Daily Cash back. Apple says additional partners will be added over time, while all other purchases made with the ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ via ‌Apple Pay‌ will continue to receive two percent Daily Cash.

To apply for an ‌‌Apple Card‌‌, simply open the Wallet app on an ‌iPhone‌ running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital ‌‌Apple Card‌‌ will be ready for purchases immediately. Daily Cash is unlimited and paid out daily to your Apple Cash account. For more details, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.

[ 11 comments ]

PTVMan
32 minutes ago at 05:34 am
Uggh, I just bought my wife a new iPhone 11 on Sunday and got 3%. Wish I would have waited.
xnu
42 minutes ago at 05:24 am
Just in time for the Mac Pro!
lyngo
38 minutes ago at 05:28 am
This is going to be pretty enticing for many people. I wonder what’s going to happen with those that purchased products already?!?!
fokmik
41 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Mac pro here we come
