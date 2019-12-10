On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Card Offering 6% Daily Cash Back on Apple Product Purchases Until December 31
The six percent savings will be delivered as Daily Cash in Apple's Wallet app, transferred to the Apple Cash card. Apple highlights products like the iPhone 11, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro, and AirPods Pro as part of the promotion.
Save 6% on gifts at Apple this holiday season. 🎁— Apple Card (@AppleCard) December 10, 2019
Through December 31, get 6% Daily Cash back on iPhone, AirPods Pro, MacBook Pro, and more. Apply now.
Outside of the holidays, Apple offers three percent Daily Cash back for Apple product purchases. Partners like Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, T-Mobile, and Nike also now support three percent Daily Cash back. Apple says additional partners will be added over time, while all other purchases made with the Apple Card via Apple Pay will continue to receive two percent Daily Cash.
To apply for an Apple Card, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital Apple Card will be ready for purchases immediately. Daily Cash is unlimited and paid out daily to your Apple Cash account. For more details, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.
