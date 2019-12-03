2020 iPhone Rumored to Have Under-Display Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner Supplied by Qualcomm

Tuesday December 3, 2019 10:58 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple has arranged for a representative to meet with Taiwanese touchscreen manufacturer GIS next week to discuss development of an iPhone with an under-display fingerprint scanner for release as early as next year, according to a pair of reports from the Economic Daily News.


The reports claim that Apple plans to use Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor technology in at least one iPhone model set to be released in 2020, although the timeframe could be pushed back to 2021. GIS would cooperate with Qualcomm to supply necessary components.

This lines up with recent reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Barclays analysts, Bloomberg, and others who expect Apple to release an iPhone with both Face ID and under-display fingerprint authentication in 2020 or 2021.

There are currently two types of under-display fingerprint sensors, including optical and ultrasonic. Optical variants rely on light from a smartphone's display to create a 2D image of a fingerprint, while ultrasonic variants make use of high-frequency sound to generate a 3D image of a fingerprint.

Qualcomm already supplies ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for Samsung's Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 smartphones, but iPhones could use an even more advanced version of the technology by time 2020 or 2021 rolls around.


In a closed-door briefing on the sidelines of the 2019 Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona, Qualcomm director Gordon Thomas reportedly disclosed that the company plans to create even larger under-display fingerprint sensors than the one used in Samsung's latest smartphones, with an eventual goal of developing a sensor that works across virtually the entire display.

Coincidentally or not, the rumors about iPhones with under-display fingerprint scanning have suggested it will be a full-screen solution.

All in all, this serves as more evidence that Apple plans to release at least one new iPhone model with both Face ID and a form of full-screen Touch ID within the next year or two. Given the ultrasonic technology only works with OLED displays, the sensor will likely be limited to higher-end iPhones.

Update: As noted by PCMag, Qualcomm today at its Snapdragon Tech Summit in Hawaii unveiled a 30x20mm in-display fingerprint sensor for smartphones, said to be 17x larger than the one in the Galaxy S10. (Thanks, Stefan Constantine!)

Related Roundup: iPhone 12
Tags: udn.com, Qualcomm
[ 22 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
itsmilo
15 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Didn’t miss the touchID since the day I received my iPhone XS Max. It hasn’t failed on me once while touchID didn’t work a lot of times. Sweaty fingers and all that
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
i-Liam
21 minutes ago at 11:00 am
I definitely prefer touch ID over Face ID.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
mclaugaa
20 minutes ago at 11:01 am
I prefer Face ID. Maybe I’m dull, but I don’t see the advantage to going back for fingerprints?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
kalafalas
19 minutes ago at 11:02 am
I really hope this is not in replacement of Face ID. I have an S10 for work and I didn’t realize how much better Face ID really is until I had to use fingerprint again. My phone is just open for me - no action required. No trying again. Just works. Please keep Face ID Apple.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
CC77
17 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Good. FaceID is one of the biggest steps backwards in terms of UX that's Apple's ever made.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
justperry
16 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Shoot...I was expecting a DNA scanner.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
bbplayer5
19 minutes ago at 11:02 am


I prefer Face ID. Maybe I’m dull, but I don’t see the advantage to going back for fingerprints?


It should have both.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Freida
18 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Would prefer an iPhone with TouchID. Hate FaceID
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dojoman
16 minutes ago at 11:04 am
Unless Apple improves ultrasonic fingerprint reader it's far inferior to Face ID. It keeps asking to press harder on Galaxy S10 device.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
CrazyForCashews
14 minutes ago at 11:07 am
If true, this will be the most important feature of the new iPhones.

Touch-ID > Face-ID
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]