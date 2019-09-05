Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Bloomberg: Apple Planning iPhone With Both Face ID and Touch ID Under Display by 2021
The report claims Apple is considering including the in-display scanner in a 2020 iPhone if testing is successful, but adds there is a possibility the tech will not be ready until 2021. This lines up with a prediction from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who expects an iPhone with both Face ID and in-display Touch ID in 2021.
The upcoming fingerprint reader would be embedded in the display, enabling users to unlock the iPhone by placing a finger almost anywhere on the screen, and it would complement rather than replace the existing Face ID system. This would give users the convenience of two biometric authentication options.
Face ID and Touch ID each have their weaknesses, such as Face ID not working well when an iPhone is laying flat on a table, or Touch ID not playing friendly with wet fingers. With both systems, users would have the best of both worlds, using the authentication option that is better in a given situation.
Several major Android smartphone makers have adopted in-screen fingerprint scanners over the past few years, including Samsung.
Apple is also working on its first low-cost iPhone since the iPhone SE, which could launch as early as the first half of 2020, according to Bloomberg. As Nikkei reported earlier this week, the device is said to look similar to the iPhone 8, including a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button.
The iPhone 8 currently retails for $599 and up, while the iPhone SE started at $399, but was later discounted to $349.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
I really can’t see them going backwards like this.you mean like removing 3d touch and replacing it with a simple "hold"?
Apple is so slow other phones already doing thisNo other phones have an equivalent to Face ID plus a Touch ID.
Apple is so slow other phones already doing thisOther phones have Face ID?
[ Read All Comments ]