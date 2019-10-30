Tim Cook Explains Why Apple is Offering Free Apple TV+ With Hardware Purchase, Says He Won't Rule Out Future Bundles

According to Cook, Apple made the decision to offer a free Apple TV+ subscription to customers who purchase a new Apple TV, Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch because it would be a "good gift" for customers and because it would get the content into the hands of more people.
"We look at each service and decide what's best to do for it," Cook explained. He said that if you look at Apple's other services, this isn't something that's happening beyond Apple TV+, so it's not part of a broader pattern.
"I won't rule out that we won't see another opportunity in the future," Cook added, leaving the door open for the possibility of future hardware and services bundling options.