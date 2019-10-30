Tim Cook Explains Why Apple is Offering Free Apple TV+ With Hardware Purchase, Says He Won't Rule Out Future Bundles

Wednesday October 30, 2019 3:01 PM PDT by Juli Clover
With the launch of Apple TV+ approaching, Apple CEO Tim Cook was today asked about Apple's plan to offer a free ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription to customers who purchase an Apple device, and whether that's something that Apple plans to continue doing in the future.

According to Cook, Apple made the decision to offer a free ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription to customers who purchase a new ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch because it would be a "good gift" for customers and because it would get the content into the hands of more people.


"We look at each service and decide what's best to do for it," Cook explained. He said that if you look at Apple's other services, this isn't something that's happening beyond ‌Apple TV‌+, so it's not part of a broader pattern.

"I won't rule out that we won't see another opportunity in the future," Cook added, leaving the door open for the possibility of future hardware and services bundling options.

12 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Aluminum213
41 minutes ago at 03:03 pm
Only way people will watch this junk
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mr. Dee
30 minutes ago at 03:14 pm
When I look at Reese and Jen, all I see is a forced made show thats truly a mediocre mistake. But those two don’t care, as long as the money was transferred to their account, they’ll gladly perform. I think this is where Steve Jobs (I’m sorry, I have to interject him) would decide differently.

Steve would:

Make Hollywood do it for free or Hollywood have to pay Apple - RDF.
Jobs would not hire neither Jen, Reese or Steve - he would bluntly say, they are not good actors.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Abazigal
18 minutes ago at 03:26 pm
This is what I find baffling about the criticism surrounding Apple.

Indeed, what has always made the “Apple is doomed” argument so dumb is that it has always implied that Apple was some sort of special snowflake, incapable of leveraging its massive user base or demonstrate the ability to iterate on its industry-leading products. As if the company would somehow forget how to make a phone, or that developers would give up on a user base in the hundreds of millions, or that users would suddenly not care about nice things. All nonsense.

That, though, is my point: Apple has had a special run, thanks to its special ability to start with the user experience and build from there. It is why the company is dominant and will continue to be so for many years.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ZCT
17 minutes ago at 03:28 pm


When I look at Reese and Jen, all I see is a forced made show thats truly a mediocre mistake. But those two don’t care, as long as the money was transferred to their account, they’ll gladly perform. I think this is where Steve Jobs (I’m sorry, I have to interject him) would decide differently.

Steve would:

Make Hollywood do it for free or Hollywood have to pay Apple - RDF.
Jobs would not hire neither Jen, Reese or Steve - he would bluntly say, they are not good actors.


Wow. Just when you think you’ve seen it all. We’re now at the point of speculating whether Jobs would have considered an Oscar winning actress good or not and what decisions he would have made.

You have no clue what Steve Jobs would have thought about events in 2019. And even if you did, it is irrelevant.
[automerge]1572474675[/automerge]


Just like a drug dealer. Give a little away for free once in a while, get them hooked then start asking for money or your kneecaps


Let us not forget that in the bad old days Microsoft made us by new OS versions and pay more for the the ones that didn’t have home edition written on them. While Android used to let the phone companies decide if they wanted us to have a new phone OS.

We now routinely get some very nice OS updates for free thanks to Apple making that call.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
iGobbleoff
38 minutes ago at 03:06 pm
Just like a drug dealer. Give a little away for free once in a while, get them hooked then start asking for money or your kneecaps
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dumastudetto
34 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
Apple is always about giving as much value as possible to those of us who are their most loyal customers.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]