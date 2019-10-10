Apple Shares New Trailer for Upcoming 'Truth Be Told' TV Show

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
Spencer, known for her former roles in movies like "The Shape of Water" and "Hidden Figures," plays podcaster Poppy Parnell who aims to reopen a murder case that she was involved in solving 18 years earlier, putting Warren Cave, played by Aaron Paul ("Breaking Bad"), behind bars.
Spencer's character is unsure if she made a mistake when she helped put Paul's character (Warren Cave) in prison, and with her podcast, she tries to discover the truth and determine whether Cave was wrongfully convicted.
"Truth Be Told" is based on the novel "Are You Sleeping" by Kathleen Barber, which has been described as a psychological thriller. Sarah Koenig, who created and produced "Serial," a podcast similar to the storyline in "Truth Be Told," consulted on the series.
Other stars in "Truth Be Told" include Lizzy Caplan ("Masters of Sex"), Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us"), Mekhi Phifer ("ER"), and Elizabeth Perkins ("Big").
"Truth Be Told" is one of the TV shows coming to Apple TV+ this year. It won't be available on November 1 when the service launches, but is set to debut on December 6.
Apple TV + will be priced at $4.99 per month with a family of six able to watch for that price point, and Apple is also providing customers who purchase an Apple TV , Mac, iPad, or iPhone with a free one-year subscription.