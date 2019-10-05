Top Stories: iOS 13.2 Beta, AirPods Leak, 'iPhone SE 2' in 2020, and More

Read on for a look at this week's biggest news, including our thoughts on a potential October media event and what Apple might introduce at one.
iOS 13.2 Beta Released With Deep Fusion for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro
Apple's wave of software updates continued this week with the release of the first iOS 13.2 beta for developers and public testers. With it brings Apple's promised Deep Fusion camera feature for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, which takes advantage of machine learning techniques for even better pixel-by-pixel optimization of photos.
Apple also seeded the Golden Master of macOS Catalina to developers, which is equivalent to the final version of the operating system that will be released for all compatible Macs soon, as well as the second beta of watchOS 6.1 and the first beta of tvOS 13.2.
For users who aren't on the beta track, Apple has released iOS 13.1.2 with several bug fixes and improvements.
iOS 13.2 Beta Includes Icon Depicting New AirPods Design
In the first beta of iOS 13.2, MacRumors has discovered an icon depicting in-ear AirPods, lending credence to rumors that Apple plans to release a new version of the wireless earphones with active noise cancelation and a new design later this year.
We've also rounded up everything else that is new in the first iOS 13.2 beta, including the return of "Announce Messages with Siri" for AirPods and select Beats headphones, a new "Transfer to HomePod" feature for media, HomeKit grouping, and more.
'iPhone SE 2' With Similar Design as iPhone 8, A13 Chip, and 3GB RAM Expected in Early 2020
Apple plans to release a so-called "iPhone SE 2" with a similar design as the iPhone 8 in early 2020, but with a faster A13 chip and an extra, third GB of RAM, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo is at least the fourth source that expects a new lower-cost iPhone to launch early next year. Earlier reports claimed the device will have a 4.7-inch display like the iPhone 8, so it might not be the 4-inch smartphone that some are hoping for. Touch ID is also expected instead of Face ID.
High-End iPad and MacBook With Mini-LED Displays Said to Launch Between Late 2020 and Mid 2021
A new iPhone SE wasn't the only prediction to come from Ming-Chi Kuo this week.
The well-known analyst also expects Apple to release high-end iPad and MacBook models with Mini-LED-backlit displays between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021.
Kuo believes one of Apple's suppliers will be Epistar, the largest LED manufacturer in Taiwan. Just this week, without getting specific, Epistar's president revealed that some of the company's clients are working on products with Mini-LED backlighting systems. One of those clients could certainly be Apple.
Mini-LED displays would have many of the same advantages as OLED displays on the latest iPhones, such as high contrast.
iPadOS Tips and Tricks: Gestures, Home Screen Tweaks, Keyboard Options, and More
In one of our latest videos over on our YouTube channel, we go over some must-know iPadOS tips and tricks that are useful to those who have recently updated and want to get more familiar with the changes.
Tips and tricks range from quick screenshots and a floating keyboard to new gestures for selecting text and cutting, copying, and pasting.
We also went hands-on with an iPad Pro dummy unit this week, showing off what the next-generation version of the device might look like if equipped with a triple-lens rear camera like the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max as rumored. Rumors are rather unclear, however, on whether such a camera system could come in a refresh as soon as this month or if might not be until next year.
Apple in October: 16-Inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Refresh, New Apple TV, and More?
With last month's iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 event in the rearview mirror, and several more Apple products in the rumor mill, we can now look ahead to what might come later this month.
There certainly appears to be enough on Apple's slate for an October media event, with rumors of a 16-inch MacBook Pro, an iPad Pro refresh, a new Apple TV, new AirPods, and possibly even the "Apple Tags" if they are ready.
In our article, we explain why Tuesday, October 29 would be a fitting date for a potential Apple event this month.
