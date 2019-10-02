Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.2 and iPadOS 13.2 to Developers With Deep Fusion for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.2 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed.
As announced yesterday, the iOS 13.2 update introduces Deep Fusion for the cameras in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models. Deep Fusion is a new image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic and the Neural Engine. Deep Fusion takes advantage of machine learning techniques to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details, and noise in each part of the image.
The feature is aimed at improving indoor photos and photos taken in medium lighting, and it's a feature that will automatically activate based on the lens being used and the light level in the room.
Apple is also going to be introducing new emoji characters soon with support for Unicode 12, and it's possible iOS 13.2 is the update that will bring these new emojis.
Once we delve into the beta and figure out what's new in iOS and iPadOS 13.2 beyond Deep Fusion, we'll update this article with details.
