What's New in iOS 13.2 Beta 1: Announce Messages With Siri, HomePod Handoff and More

Below, we've rounded up all of the changes that we've found in iOS 13.2 so far.
- Announce Messages With Siri - The feature that's designed to allow Siri to announce incoming messages has been reenabled in iOS 13.2, and can be turned on by going to Settings > Siri > Search and toggling on Announce Messages.
- Research Privacy Settings - iOS 13.2 has a new Research option in the Privacy section of the Settings app, which is for Apple's upcoming Research app. The Research app is not yet available, but the presence of the setting in iOS 13.2 suggests it may come when iOS 13.2 is released.
- AirPlay & Handoff - The Handoff section of the Settings app (under General) is now AirPlay & Handoff with a new "Transfer to HomePod" option and an option to turn off automatic AirPlay to TVs.
- Volume in Control Center - When you have AirPods, Beats Pro, BeatsX, or other Beats headphones connected to your iPhone or iPad, the volume control bar in Control Center will display an appropriate icon.
- HomeKit Grouping - In the HomeKit app, there's a new option to group or ungroup accessories that have multiple functions, showing them either as a single tile or as multiple tiles. Multiple tiles was the pre-iOS 13 default, while Single Tile is the iOS 13 default.
- New AirPods - As we reported earlier today, the iOS 13.2 beta contains images that unveil an upcoming AirPods design for the third-generation AirPods, which are rumored to have active noise canceling functionality.
Know of a feature that's new in iOS 13.2 that we left out? Make sure to let us know in the comments and we'll update this article.
Looks like that is an iPhone 11 feature.
I'm running on a Xs and don't see it at all.
In Settings-Bluetooth-choose ‘Forget This Device’ under AirPods and repair them. This made the feature appear for me.
