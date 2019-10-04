Hands-On With a Next-Generation iPad Pro Dummy

Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
In mid-September, images of an iPad Pro dummy model with three cameras popped up, and with some help from Sonny Dickson, we got our hands on a physical model for our latest YouTube video.
We have a 12.9-inch dummy model of the third-generation iPad, but it's also expected to come in an 11-inch version much like the current iPad Pro lineup.
Design wise, the tablet is identical to the current iPad Pro, with the exception of the triple-lens camera setup. As with the iPhone, the dummy model has a square-shaped camera bump that houses three lenses, which will presumably be the same lenses in the iPhone 11 Pro: ultra wide-angle, wide-angle, and telephoto.
The design of the camera bump resembles the design we saw in some iPhone dummies ahead of the launch of the 2019 iPhones, and we don't think it's representative of what the cameras will actually look like should this year's iPad Pro be upgraded with an iPhone-style camera setup.
In all likelihood, the actual cameras would more closely resemble the look of the iPhone cameras with a square-shaped bump housing three distinct lenses.
Other than the triple-lens camera setup, the design of the dummy iPad Pro is identical to the current iPad Pro with 12.9-inch display, slim bezels, Face ID and no Home button, and a smart connector on the rear of the device.
Dummy models like these are often used by case makers to create cases ahead of the launch of new devices, because there can be a lot of money in being one of the first companies to come out with a case for a freshly launched product.
These dummy models are typically based on leaked schematics and info from the suppliers that make components and assemble Apple devices, so more often than not, when we see a dummy model, it's an accurate representation of what we can expect.
That said, there is some question about this iPad Pro dummy and we can't be entirely sure that the next-generation iPad Pro is going to get a triple-lens camera, mostly because we've heard so little about it.
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who often provides accurate insight into Apple's product plans, has said that Apple is planning on an iPad Pro refresh this year but has given no detail on what to expect, while Bloomberg, another reliable source, has said that we can expect faster processors and "upgraded cameras," but it's not clear if "upgraded cameras" means a triple-lens camera system.
Japanese site Mac Otakara, which has a mixed accuracy record, is the source for the triple-lens camera rumors. Citing a Chinese supply source, Mac Otakara in August said that the new iPad Pros will feature the same camera system that's in the 2019 iPhones.
Rumors aren't clear on the camera setup of the new iPad Pro, but they do agree on one point: a fall refresh is expected. Multiple rumors indicate some kind of new tablet is coming this year, but there's no solid information on when just yet.
Because we're still expecting new iPad Pro models, the already announced Mac Pro, and the much-anticipated and highly rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple may be planning to hold an October event as it has done in years past.
If there is an October event, it's likely Apple will hold it at the end of the month, perhaps somewhere around Tuesday, October 29. The 2016 and 2018 events were held on Thursday, October 27 and Tuesday, October 30.
For more on what to expect from the iPad Pro update in 2019 and the bigger update rumored for 2020, make sure to check out our iPad Pro roundup.
That said, and I know they are using a single set of the same cluster as the iPhone 11 pro for cost efficiency and supply chain reasons, but consider if there was a matching lens at the other same side corner, heck even a second set of the same cluster? The 3D performance with that large a gap between lenses would be quite impressive, perfect for AR and the Deep Focus software. On an iPad Pro, your hands would not get in the way when holding it up to take photos/use AR either.
And as an added bonus the device would be horizontally level and properly stable when put down flat on a desktop, with a slight vertical angle to improve viewing.
"It's exactly the same as holding last year's model, but with a square camera bump."
I love my iPad Pro 12,9-inch 2. Generation, but I have never used the rear camera. I can‘t think of any situation where I would only have my iPad at hand and not my iPhone. I suppose the improved camera would be great for users that might end up having a more up-to-date iPad as compared to their iPhone but otherwise how common is it to actually utilise this very often?
The front-camera seems like a much more likely scenario for me. You might use it for conference calls and what not.
Or is the camera upgrade more about AR than anything else?
