Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 13.2 Update to Developers

Designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models, the new tvOS 13.2 developer beta can be downloaded onto the Apple TV via a profile that's installed using Xcode.
tvOS updates (aside from major releases) have historically been minor in scale, focusing on under-the-hood bug fixes and improvements rather than major outward-facing changes. Apple provides little to no information on what's included in tvOS updates, so we may not discover anything new after installing the new beta.
Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS updates, we let MacRumors readers know when new software is available so developers are able to download it upon release.
If we find anything new in the tvOS 13.2 beta, we'll update this article.
tvOS 13, released earlier in September, introduced multi-user support, a new Control Center, Apple Arcade and controller support, new screensavers and more.