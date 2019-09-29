New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Kuo: High-End iPad and MacBook With Mini-LED Displays to Launch Between Late 2020 and Mid 2021

Sunday September 29, 2019 8:29 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Reiterating a prediction he shared in April, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today said Apple plans to release high-end iPad and MacBook models with Mini-LED displays between late 2020 and mid 2021.


In a research note for TF International Securities, seen by MacRumors, Kuo added that the iPad and MacBook displays will each use approximately 10,000 LEDs, compared to 576 in Apple's upcoming Pro Display XDR. Each LED is said to be below 200 microns in size, significantly smaller than those in the Pro Display XDR.

Kuo previously said the iPad and MacBook models will have 10-12 inch and 15-17 inch display sizes respectively, and he also expects them to be high-end devices due to costly Mini-LED display components. Altogether, that means these will likely be iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models, but Kuo has not specified.

Although mass production of medium-sized OLED displays has gradually improved, and the wide color gamut performance of OLED is comparable to that of Mini-LED, Kuo believes Mini-LED is Apple's first choice to avoid burn-in issues and to reduce its dependance on Samsung for supply of OLED displays.

LG Display will supply the Mini-LED display panels, while other Mini-LED component suppliers will include Epistar, Zhen Ding, Radiant Opto-Electronics, Nichia, Avary Holding, and TSMT, according to Kuo.

Kuo believes the Mini-LED displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, while also offering good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and HDR, and local dimming, which dims the backlight behind areas of the screen that are displaying black while keeping the bright parts of the screen bright.

Apple plans to release the iPad between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, followed by the MacBook between the first quarter and second quarter of 2021, according to Kuo.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, MacBook Pro
Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, TF International Securities
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Caution), MacBook Pro (Caution), 12.9" iPad Pro (Caution)
[ 16 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Mr. Dee
31 minutes ago at 08:47 pm
Otherwise known as the 'cost an arm and a leg updates'.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
satchmo
37 minutes ago at 08:40 pm
If you thought the current iPad Pro and MBP’s were already expensive, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JustForward
25 minutes ago at 08:53 pm
OLED is more cheaper and won’t inflate the product price substantially in contrast to mini-led. Maybe it should use mini-oled if it actually performs better display for the current price.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dampfnudel
25 minutes ago at 08:53 pm


If you thought the current iPad Pro and MBP’s were already expensive, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

If that’s the case, then Apple ain’t seen nothing yet when it comes to falling sales.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Strelok
45 minutes ago at 08:33 pm


Mini-LED on iPhone is a must buy

You'll probably need microled there, mini won't be small enough. 10000 zones is nice, until you realize these screens have millions of pixels ;)
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dgdosen
28 minutes ago at 08:50 pm
Please ship some quad core Ice Lake laptops to tide us over...
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]