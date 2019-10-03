New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Kuo: Apple to Launch 'iPhone SE 2' in Early 2020 With Similar Design as iPhone 8, A13 Chip, and 3GB RAM

Thursday October 3, 2019 6:27 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to release a lower-priced "iPhone SE 2" in the first quarter of 2020, according to noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.


In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the device will feature a similar form factor design and specifications as the iPhone 8, with a faster A13 chip and 3GB of RAM:
We forecast that Apple will launch the more affordable iPhone SE2 in 1Q20. For the most part, the form factor design and hardware spec are similar to iPhone 8's. The most significant hardware spec upgrade will be the adoption of the A13 processor and 3GB LPDDR4X. iPhone SE2 will likely increase iPhone's market share and benefit Apple's promotions for service and content. We expect that the iPhone SE2 shipment will reach 30–40mn units in 2020.
Kuo believes the "iPhone SE 2" will be the "best upgrade choice" for an estimated 100 million remaining iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users, serving as a "key growth driver" for Apple in 2020. He believes these customers have low desire for new features like Face ID and multiple cameras, suggesting the "iPhone SE 2" will stick with Touch ID and a single-lens rear camera.

Kuo's prediction lines up with multiple other sources that have claimed Apple plans to release a new lower-cost iPhone 8-esque device next year, including the Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News, Japanese publication Nikkei Asian Review, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu.

Those earlier reports indicated the device will sport a 4.7-inch display and a Touch ID home button like the iPhone 8. Apple continues to sell the iPhone 8 from $449, while the iPhone SE was $349 prior to being discontinued. When new, the iPhone 8 and iPhone SE started at $399 and $699 respectively.

