Apple Releases iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2 with Fixes for Camera, iCloud Backup, HomePod Shortcut, and Flashlight Bugs

Monday September 30, 2019 10:04 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 13.1.2, updates to the iOS and iPadOS 13.1.1 software that was released on Friday.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.1.2 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's notes for the beta, the iOS 13.1.2 update introduces bug fixes for several issues, including problems with the camera, iCloud backup, flashlight, and more.
iOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone. This update:
- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
- Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
- Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
- Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
- Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles
There are also separate release notes for the iPadOS 13.1.2 update:
iPadOS 13.1.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPad. This update:
- Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
- Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
iOS 13.1.1, released last Friday, was also a bug fix update and came after iOS 13.1, released a week ago.

[ 134 comments ]


Avatar
jsmith189
56 minutes ago at 10:05 am
Jesus. I don’t know whether to be impressed or worried lol.
Rating: 31 Votes
Avatar
jakeuten
48 minutes ago at 10:13 am


No surprise..... the worst iOS update ever.

This is said literally every year. Give me a break.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
Bustycat
53 minutes ago at 10:09 am
While most of Android users are still waiting for an update for years...
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Jimmy Bubbles
53 minutes ago at 10:09 am


They're REALLY innovating this year...13.1.x updates every week until the holidays.

These frequent updates give me hope for being a developer at Apple sooner than expected.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
52 minutes ago at 10:09 am
While I'm annoyed at all the iOS 13 bugs and frequent updates I'm glad they're at least fixing them rather then let us writhe on a wire for weeks.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
jamesnajera
24 minutes ago at 10:37 am


Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
penajmz
41 minutes ago at 10:20 am
Everyone complaining about the updates, would you rather have no updates with fixes?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
aesc80
48 minutes ago at 10:13 am
iOS 12.4 is released without a patch merged in
iOS 13.0 is released only for handset devices, because holy crap, we can't have only the iPhone 11s running on these things
iOS 13.1 was supposed to be released 10 days after until ... F it, release it in half that time.
And since then, 13.1.1 and 13.1.2 after only a few days.

This OS team is burning like a person in a gasoline suit at giant BBQ cook off.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
flexiboy1912
44 minutes ago at 10:17 am


When does update fatigue set in?

I know its like Brexit - never ending lol

We will be on 13.1.2.1.2 by Friday!
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
whsbuss
55 minutes ago at 10:06 am
No surprise..... the worst iOS update ever.
Rating: 4 Votes

