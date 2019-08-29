New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Showcases Cute Ways Customers Have Customized Their AirPods Cases in Korean Ad

Thursday August 29, 2019 9:00 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today shared a new AirPods ad in Korea that showcases a variety of cute ways in which customers have customized their AirPods charging cases, including adding heart stickers, teddy bear ornaments, salt and pepper decals, and more. Many of the AirPods cases have also been transformed into keychains.


Apple does not offer any of these customization options for AirPods cases in Korea or elsewhere and is merely promoting the creativity of its Korean customers. The ad is featured at the top of Apple's homepage in Korea.


This follows Apple's creative "Bounce" ad that highlighted the newer wireless charging case available for AirPods.

