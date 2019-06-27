Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Shares New AirPods Ad Highlighting Wireless Charging
In the spot, which was shot in black and white, a bored man pulls his AirPods off of their wireless charging pad (an Apple exclusive Belkin model) before he pops outside and begins bouncing over normal street items that are inexplicably bouncy like a trampoline. The song "I Learnt Some Jazz Today" plays while he runs through town.
Apple has shared AirPods ads in the past, but this is the first ad that is specifically aimed at highlighting the wireless charging capabilities of the AirPods.
Apple sells the AirPods 2 for $199 with a Wireless Charging Case included, which is able to charge on any Qi-based wireless charging mat. It's also available on a standalone basis for $79.