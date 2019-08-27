Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple TV+ Show 'Dickinson' to Premiere at Tribeca TV Festival on September 14
"Dickinson," set to be one of the first shows available when Apple TV+ launches sometime this fall, is a half hour comedy that focuses on the life of poet Emily Dickinson.
The show is said to explore the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn't fit into her own time.
Along with Hailee Steinfeld who will take on the titular role, "Dickinson" will star Jane Krakowski, known for her role in "30 Rock," as Emily Dickinson's mother. Other actors include Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe.
Following the show's premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival, series creator and showrunner Alena Smith will participate in a "Dickinson" discussion panel that will also feature Steinfeld and Krakowski.
Though the show is set to premiere at the Tribeca TV Festival, it's still not clear when the Apple TV+ service will be launching. Recent rumors have suggested Apple is aiming for a November debut date, which would put Apple TV+ in direct competition with the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.
Pricing for Apple TV+ also has yet to be unveiled, but it could be available for somewhere around $9.99 per month with a free one-month trial.
"Dickinson" is just one of dozens of shows and films Apple is working on for Apple TV+. For a full list of everything that's known to be in development, check out our Apple TV+ content guide.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
a half hour comedy that focuses on the life of poet Emily Dickinson.Anything. Anything to keep the achievement of Emily Dickinson alive.
[ Read All Comments ]