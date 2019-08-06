Disney Announces Upcoming Disney+, ESPN+ and Ad-Supported Hulu Streaming Bundle Priced at $12.99 Per Month

The upcoming bundle will be available in the United States starting on November 12, which is the same date that the Disney+ streaming service is set to launch.
Disney earlier this year announced pricing for the Disney+ service, which is set to cost $6.99 per month, making it more affordable than many streaming services on the market. Hulu is priced at $5.99 per month with ads and ESPN+ costs $4.99, so the bundle saves customers close to $5 compared to purchasing all three services individually.
Disney is planning to make Disney+ available through the Disney+ app, which looks similar in design to Netflix and other streaming services based on a preview shown off in April. Disney+ and ESPN+ content will be available on web browsers, smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, and game consoles, which is essentially everywhere that you can watch most streaming services.
The Disney+ service and the newly announced bundle will compete with Apple TV+, Apple's upcoming streaming service that is also set to launch this fall. Apple has not yet announced pricing for Apple TV+.