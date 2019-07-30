Apple Reports Q3 2019 Results: $10B Profit on $53.8B Revenue, Highest June Quarter Revenue Ever [Live Blog]

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
The revenue figure was Apple's highest ever for the June quarter, just beating out the year-ago quarter, although profits dipped on lower margins.
Gross margin for the quarter was 37.6 percent compared to 38.3 percent in the year-ago quarter, with international sales accounting for 59 percent of revenue. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.77 per share, payable on August 15 to shareholders of record as of August 12.
This is the third quarter since Apple changed the way it reports its results, with the company no longer providing unit sales data for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As a result, Apple is only providing revenue figures for its various segments, leaving analysts to estimate unit sales based on their own calculations.
“This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products.”Apple's guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 includes expected revenue of $61–64 billion and gross margin between 37 and 37.5 percent.
Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q3 2019 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.
Y/Y Growth:
* Mac 11% growth.
* Wearables staggering 48% growth.
* Services 13% growth.
* iPad 8% growth.
* iPhone 12% decline (which we knew).
You see Apple pivoting away from iPhone to other growth businesses, beautifully.
Amazing job.
So much for voting with our wallets :rolleyes:That is precisely what Apple customers have done.
It's strange seeing that red slice less 50%.
"Apple is a one-trick pony and they rely too much on the iPhone. If iPhone sales slip they're doomed."
"Apple posts record revenues, but the iPhone is now a smaller piece of the pie and other areas are taking up a bigger piece. Apple is doomed."
Mac growth of 11% y/y folks.
Wearables staggering 48% growth.
Services 13% growth.
iPad 8% growth.
iPhone 12% decline (which we knew).
And the services is mostly app store fees and subscriptions and Apple Care. That's not going to explode any time soon (especially taking into account slowing iPhone sales)
Not too shabby for a doomed company
Still doomed
People still pitching that tired old joke?
Is it possible Apple knows what they’re doing?
