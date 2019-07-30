New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Reports Q3 2019 Results: $10B Profit on $53.8B Revenue, Highest June Quarter Revenue Ever [Live Blog]

Tuesday July 30, 2019 1:38 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
Apple today announced financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2019, which corresponds to the second calendar quarter of the year. For the quarter, Apple posted revenue of $53.8 billion and net quarterly profit of $10.0 billion, or $2.18 per diluted share, compared to revenue of $53.3 billion and net quarterly profit of $11.5 billion, or $2.34 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

The revenue figure was Apple's highest ever for the June quarter, just beating out the year-ago quarter, although profits dipped on lower margins.

Gross margin for the quarter was 37.6 percent compared to 38.3 percent in the year-ago quarter, with international sales accounting for 59 percent of revenue. Apple also declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.77 per share, payable on August 15 to shareholders of record as of August 12.


This is the third quarter since Apple changed the way it reports its results, with the company no longer providing unit sales data for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As a result, Apple is only providing revenue figures for its various segments, leaving analysts to estimate unit sales based on their own calculations.
“This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from Wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products.”
Apple's guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 includes expected revenue of $61–64 billion and gross margin between 37 and 37.5 percent.


Apple will provide live streaming of its fiscal Q3 2019 financial results conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, and MacRumors will update this story with coverage of the conference call highlights.

markfc
1 hour ago at 01:40 pm
Not too shabby for a doomed company
Baymowe335
59 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Most June revenue ever.

Y/Y Growth:

* Mac 11% growth.
* Wearables staggering 48% growth.
* Services 13% growth.
* iPad 8% growth.
* iPhone 12% decline (which we knew).

You see Apple pivoting away from iPhone to other growth businesses, beautifully.

Amazing job.
otternonsense
1 hour ago at 01:40 pm
So much for voting with our wallets :rolleyes:
Abazigal
36 minutes ago at 02:05 pm

So much for voting with our wallets :rolleyes:

That is precisely what Apple customers have done.
realtuner
44 minutes ago at 01:58 pm

It's strange seeing that red slice less 50%.


"Apple is a one-trick pony and they rely too much on the iPhone. If iPhone sales slip they're doomed."

"Apple posts record revenues, but the iPhone is now a smaller piece of the pie and other areas are taking up a bigger piece. Apple is doomed."
JPack
1 hour ago at 01:41 pm
It's strange seeing that red slice less 50%.
falainber
58 minutes ago at 01:43 pm
Compare this to 23% revenue increase for Huawei and it becomes clear who has the momentum.
[doublepost=1564519563][/doublepost]

Mac growth of 11% y/y folks.

Wearables staggering 48% growth.

Services 13% growth.

iPad 8% growth.

iPhone 12% decline (which we knew).


And the services is mostly app store fees and subscriptions and Apple Care. That's not going to explode any time soon (especially taking into account slowing iPhone sales)
Attirex
48 minutes ago at 01:54 pm
Pay no attention to that net income drop behind the curtain....?

(fire, spins wheels, twists knobs, pushes buttons)
sw1tcher
53 minutes ago at 01:49 pm

Not too shabby for a doomed company


Still doomed


People still pitching that tired old joke?
^^BIGMac
18 minutes ago at 02:23 pm
Welp.

Is it possible Apple knows what they’re doing?

Just a thought. o_O :confused:
