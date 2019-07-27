Top Stories: iOS 12.4 Released With Wireless Data Migration, 16" MacBook Pro Rumors, Apple-Intel Deal

Read on below for a recap of all of this week's most significant news.
Apple Releases iOS 12.4 With New Wireless iPhone-to-iPhone Data Migration Feature and More
Apple publicly released iOS 12.4 this week with a handful of new features, including an iPhone-to-iPhone wireless data transfer option and Apple News+ improvements. Notably absent from the release notes was the Apple Card, which is slated to launch this summer.
watchOS 5.3 is also out, fixing a Walkie-Talkie security bug and expanding the ECG app to Canada and Singapore, as are macOS 10.14.6 and tvOS 12.4. Last, minor new versions of iOS 9 and iOS 10 were pushed out to older devices to address an upcoming GPS time rollover issue.
16-Inch MacBook Pro With Scissor Keyboard Expected to Launch Later This Year
Rumors point to Apple releasing a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design in October, and according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the notebook will include a scissor mechanism keyboard.
Apple has been using butterfly mechanism keyboards since the original 12-inch MacBook launched in 2015, but they have garnered a very bad reputation due to issues with sticky, unresponsive, and repeating keys.
Kuo expects the scissor keyboards to expand to the entire MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineups in 2020.
2019 iPhones Said to Feature Revamped Taptic Engine and Front-Facing Slo-Mo Video Recording
We're likely just six weeks away from three new iPhones, and while many features have been widely rumored, new details continue to surface.
This week, we heard that 2019 iPhones may feature a revamped Taptic Engine and front-facing slo-mo video recording. That's in addition to triple-lens rear cameras, larger batteries, and more.
Looking further ahead, another rumor this week suggested that 2020 iPhones will feature "ProMotion" displays with a faster 120Hz refresh rate. This technology debuted on the iPad Pro in 2017.
iBook Turns 20
This week marked the 20th anniversary of Steve Jobs unveiling the original iBook at the 1999 Macworld Expo in New York City.
The original iBook featured a unique clamshell-like design and a colorful rubber coating. Initial colors included Blueberry and Tangerine, with later models available in Graphite, Indigo, and Key Lime.
Notably, the iBook was the first mass consumer product with support for wireless networking, aka Wi-Fi. To go wireless, customers needed to purchase an optional $99 AirPort wireless card and a $299 AirPort base station.
Apple Confirms Plans to Acquire the Majority of Intel's Smartphone Modem Business
As rumored, Apple has announced that it plans to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business, subject to regulatory approvals.
Approximately 2,200 Intel employees will join Apple, and Apple will also gain intellectual property, equipment, and leases. The transaction is valued at $1 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.
The acquisition will certainly benefit Apple's cellular technologies team, with the first 5G-enabled iPhone expected in 2020.
Hands-On With the New July 2019 13-Inch MacBook Pro
Apple earlier this month refreshed its entry-level $1,299 13-inch MacBook Pro, bringing its features more in line with higher-end models.
On our YouTube channel this week, we went hands-on with the new model to take a look at what's new, including a Touch Bar, Touch ID, a processor bump, an updated keyboard material, and more.
$10,000-Plus 18-Karat Gold Apple Watch Edition Sales Fizzled After Just Two Weeks
Remember the super-fancy, $10,000-plus 18-karat gold Apple Watch Edition?
A report this week claimed that sales of the Edition model were "in the low tens of thousands" of units, with "few after the first two weeks." The line was discontinued after just 16 months on the market.
In related Apple Watch news, a rumor this week suggested that 2020 models may be equipped with Micro-LED displays.
