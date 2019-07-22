New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

2020 iPhones Could Feature Fast 120Hz 'ProMotion' Displays

Monday July 22, 2019 3:54 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple's iPhones next year may feature displays capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates, allowing for a smoother on-screen experience, according to one mobile leaker.

"Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG," tweeted Ice Universe on Sunday.

The leaker, who goes by the Twitter handle @UniverseIce, doesn't usually comment on Apple's plans, but is a well-regarded source of Samsung rumors. Samsung has supplied Apple with OLED panels for the iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

Apple already uses variable refresh rate technology in its iPad Pro models, but they still use LCD panels rather than OLED. Bringing it to a new breed of OLED iPhones would raise the smartphone performance bar even higher.

Apple markets the iPad Pro-exclusive tech under the moniker "ProMotion," which it says dynamically adjusts the display to the movement of content for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness, and smoother motion. It does all this on the fly, which means it also conserves battery life.

Apple's adaptive ProMotion IAPs also reduce Apple Pencil latency, and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple Pencil support is a possibility for a future iPhone.

Previous rumors have suggested Apple will complete its transition to an all-OLED iPhone lineup in 2020 with new 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch devices.

But before 2020 comes around, Apple is widely expected to launch a trio of new iPhones this September, including two higher-end 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED models and one lower-end 6.1-inch LCD model.

Basically 2020 is suppose to be the big upgrade then
dz5b609
27 minutes ago at 04:01 am
Was really hoping this would be a 2019 feature. This year's iPhones are looking more and more lackluster.
If Apple nudge the starting price above $999/£999, that's the end of me upgrading every 2 years. Going 4 digits is a step too far and I think many will feel the same way as me.

Apple and resellers are already struggling with those not seeing the value in upgrading, and I fail to see how Apple would benefit from pushing prices even higher.

That's my concern also. I cannot afford buying every iPhone even if I wanted so much. Even now 999$ish prices are seems too much for me and for most of the people but 1 thing I cannot trust Apple is price. So everything can happen I suppose.
Great feature to have. If you ever have used an 90hz or more screen, you would know it does. Scrolling looks much smoother and faster.
ASUS just announced their ROG II phone with 120 Hz OLED ('https://www.anandtech.com/show/14662/asus-announces-rog-phone-ii'), so this rumor is quite likely to happen I think.
