Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.6 With Apple News+ Improvements and Multiple Bug Fixes

macOS Mojave 10.14.6 can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences and selecting the Update Now option.
According to Apple's release notes the macOS 10.14.6 update introduces several Apple News+ improvements on the Mac. Downloaded issues are available in the My Magazines section of Apple News+, and there's a new option for clearing all downloaded magazine issues to free up space.
The update also fixes several bugs, including one that could prevent the creation of a new Boot Camp partition on iMac and Mac mini with Fusion Drive and an issue that could cause a hang during a restart.
The macOS Mojave 10.14.6 update improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.macOS Mojave 10.14.6 may be one of the final updates to the Mojave operating system as Apple shifts its focus to macOS Catalina, which is set to be released this fall and is currently being beta tested.
This update:
- Makes downloaded issues available in the My Magazines section of Apple News+, both online and offline
- Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed
- Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues in Apple News+ by selecting History > Clear > Clear All
- Addresses an issue which prevents creation of a new Boot Camp partition on iMac and Mac mini with Fusion Drive
- Resolves an issue that may cause a hang during a restart
- Resolves a graphics issue that may occur when waking from sleep
- Fixes an issue that may cause fullscreen video to appear black on Mac mini
- Improves file sharing reliability over SMB