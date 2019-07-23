Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
2019 iPhones Said to Feature Revamped Taptic Engine and Front-Facing Slo-Mo Video Recording
First, the report claims all three models will feature a revamped Taptic Engine codenamed "leap haptics," but it is unknown what will be different. 2019 iPhones are expected to ship without 3D Touch, with Apple moving to long-press-based context menus in iOS 13, so there could be related hardware changes.
In addition, the report says the front-facing camera on 2019 iPhones will gain support for slo-mo video recording at 120 frames per second.
Beyond that, the report corroborates some previous rumors. For example, the rumored wide-angle lens on higher-end 2019 iPhones is expected to enable users to automatically repair a photo or a video to fit in a subject that may have accidentally been cut off from the initial shot, as Bloomberg previously reported.
Earlier this year, reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said 2019 iPhones will also feature larger batteries to accommodate a two-way charging feature that would allow accessories like AirPods or an Apple Watch to charge on the back of the iPhone.
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just over six weeks away.
