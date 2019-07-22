Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Releases iOS 12.4 With New Wireless Data Migration When Setting Up a New iPhone and Apple News+ Improvements
The iOS 12.4 update is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings --> General --> Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.4 is free to download, but it may take some time for iOS 12.4 to propagate to all iOS users.
During the beta testing process, there were no outward-facing features or major changes discovered in iOS 12.4. According to Apple's release notes, the update introduces a new iPhone migration option to directly transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, and it introduces enhancements to Apple News+. From Apple's release notes:
iOS 12.4 introduces iPhone migration to directly transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, includes enhancements to Apple News+ and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad. This update:The update was believed to include support for Apple Card, laying the foundation for Apple's new credit card, though the release notes make no mention of this. It could still add the underlying framework for Apple Card, which is set to be launching this summer and could come at any time.
iPhone migration
- Introduces the ability to wirelessly transfer data and migrate directly from an old iPhone to a new iPhone during setup
Apple News
- Makes downloaded issues accessible in the My Magazines section, both offline and online
- Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed
- Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues by selecting History > Clear > Clear All
Other improvements and fixes
- Includes a security fix for the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watch and re-enables Walkie-Talkie functionality
This release also includes support for HomePod in Japan and Taiwan.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
When people upgrade to a new phone, they tend to hang around in the store until their new device restores from an iCloud backup, which could take 15-20 minutes or more. A direct transfer from the old phone to the new will allow this step to be skipped, moving along customers more quickly.
This is just a hunch; I wouldn't be surprised if it was the main driver behind the feature though.
Very disappointed that there's no mention of Apple Card in this update... I'm eagerly waiting for that to debut and I was hoping that 12.4's release would see a side-by-side launch of the card :(This is extremely disappointing. There has been zero info since the keynote. Apple releases are getting less and less exciting.
Very disappointed that there's no mention of Apple Card in this update... I'm eagerly waiting for that to debut and I was hoping that 12.4's release would see a side-by-side launch of the card :(https://9to5mac.com/2019/07/22/ios-12-4-apple-card-release/
[ Read All Comments ]