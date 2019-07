Apple Watch With MicroLED Display Could Launch in 2020

Apple is reportedly in advanced talks with Taiwanese display manufacturers to use microLED displays in its products as soon as next year, according to a new report.Citing sources with knowledge of Apple's supply chain, Chinese-language Economic Daily News says the company will be ready to launch an Apple Watch with a microLED screen in 2020, replacing the current use of OLED panels manufactured by LG Display.MicroLED panels use different light-emitting compounds than the current OLED displays used in Apple Watch and should help to make future devices slimmer, brighter, and less power-hungry.A previous rumor from DigiTimes suggested Apple will work with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to develop MicroLED panels for Apple Watch , and that they could see production as soon as this year.However, Bloomberg has a slightly different timeline for Apple's adoption of MicroLED and believes they won't appear in the Apple Watch until next year at the earliest, with a two-to-four year lead time for the iPhone.