Apple Releases iOS 9.3.6 and iOS 10.3.4 With GPS Bug Fix for Older iPhones and iPads

Monday July 22, 2019 10:17 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Alongside the launch of iOS 12.4, Apple today released new versions of iOS 9.3.6 and iOS 10.3.4 for older iPhones and iPads that aren't able to run iOS 12.4.

The iOS 9.3.6 update is available for cellular models of the original iPad mini, the iPad 2, and the iPad 3, while iOS 10.3.4 is available for the cellular version of the iPad 4 and the iPhone 5.


These updates can be downloaded on eligible devices over-the-air through the Settings app. To access the software, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple released these older software updates to address an issue that could impact GPS location performance and lead to the system date and time being incorrect. Apple recommends all users with eligible devices install the new updates.

