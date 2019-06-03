New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Live From WWDC 2019: Coverage of Apple's Keynote with iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and More

Monday June 3, 2019 9:00 am PDT by MacRumors Staff
Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. Many are also hoping for a preview of Apple's redesigned Mac Pro.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via Apple TV. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

Sign up for our newsletter to keep up with Apple news and rumors.



Live Updates - No need to refresh

Loading live updates...



Related Roundup: WWDC 2019
[ 39 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
ck2875
23 minutes ago at 09:05 am



[B]Live Updates - No need to refresh


[/B]
Yeah, but then we miss out on the overwhelming positivity in the comments section.

Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Justin122
21 minutes ago at 09:07 am
Let's see how many people Apple can disappoint today...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
13 minutes ago at 09:15 am

This will be fun- why the negativity before it starts?

You must be new here.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
25 minutes ago at 09:02 am

Don't get too hyped. Remember last year?

No need to worry; you know which site this is. ;)
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Eadfrith
15 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Ready for 90 pages of snark
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ThisBougieLife
2 minutes ago at 09:26 am

Predictions:
0:00-0:05: n-th video on how much devs change the world (all with motivational music of some kind)
0:06-0:15: Update by Tim, "great" x 10.
0:16-0:30 Dark Mode on macOS
0:31-0:45 How much dark mode changes macOS
0:46-0:55 new macOS name, with several jokes on how they came up with the name.
0:56-1:05:00 new iOS, basic presentation, lots of discussion on 13 as a number
1:06:00-1:15:00 Federighi presenting new emojis
1:16:00-1:30:00 random BS.


They would never spend that much time on macOS :eek:
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
juanm
23 minutes ago at 09:05 am


How many people have actually put on a Koala head with a comic book filter while in a FaceTime call with 32 people?

It has changed the way I communicate.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
TheCoolGuy
8 minutes ago at 09:20 am
I'm going to watch what Apple will break in iOS 13, so that I can make an app for that.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Corsig
10 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Just have a dark mode so I can finally stop hearing about it
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
8 minutes ago at 09:20 am

I should not care since my Apple devices are outdated (meaning no software support).

Dropping support for the 2011 Macs was a greedy move on Apple's part. Hopefully the third-party patching community will be able to get 10.15 running on unsupported 2011 Macs.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]