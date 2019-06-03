Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Live From WWDC 2019: Coverage of Apple's Keynote with iOS 13, macOS 10.15, and More
It’s a great day for an Apple keynote! See you in a few hours, developers! #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/uoRhslrjH5— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 3, 2019
We're expecting to see a number of announcements, including iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6, and tvOS 13. Many are also hoping for a preview of Apple's redesigned Mac Pro.
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website and via Apple TV. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.
Yeah, but then we miss out on the overwhelming positivity in the comments section.
This will be fun- why the negativity before it starts?You must be new here.
Don't get too hyped. Remember last year?No need to worry; you know which site this is. ;)
Predictions:
0:00-0:05: n-th video on how much devs change the world (all with motivational music of some kind)
0:06-0:15: Update by Tim, "great" x 10.
0:16-0:30 Dark Mode on macOS
0:31-0:45 How much dark mode changes macOS
0:46-0:55 new macOS name, with several jokes on how they came up with the name.
0:56-1:05:00 new iOS, basic presentation, lots of discussion on 13 as a number
1:06:00-1:15:00 Federighi presenting new emojis
1:16:00-1:30:00 random BS.
They would never spend that much time on macOS :eek:
It has changed the way I communicate.
How many people have actually put on a Koala head with a comic book filter while in a FaceTime call with 32 people?
I should not care since my Apple devices are outdated (meaning no software support).Dropping support for the 2011 Macs was a greedy move on Apple's part. Hopefully the third-party patching community will be able to get 10.15 running on unsupported 2011 Macs.
