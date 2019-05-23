New 'Source' Wireless Charger From Spansive Charges Four iPhones at Once Thanks to Unique Design

Thursday May 23, 2019 9:00 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Spansive, a company developing new wireless charging technology, today announced the launch of the Spansive Source, a multi-phone wireless charging accessory that's designed for families.

The Spansive Source is able to charge up to four Qi-enabled devices at one time, using what the company calls "Drop-N-Charge" technology that doesn't require exact placement on the charging surface.


Spansive says the Source uses "software-designed induction to shape magnetic fields" to create a device that allows four smartphones (or other Qi-based devices) to charge at once using a three-dimensional charging field that can "sense where devices are located."


The charging technology also allows smartphones to charge "regardless of phone case," supporting PopSockets and other thicker cases. According to Spansive, the Source should work with almost all iPhone cases and popular accessories.

Along with space for wirelessly charging four smartphones using Qi-based wireless charging, there are an additional two USB-A ports on the Source for charging other accessories.


Unfortunately, the Source charges iPhones at a maximum of 5W, so the faster 7.5W charging specification is not supported. It does, however, connect to a home's WiFi setup, which allows it to receive over-the-air firmware updates.

Spansive says that software updates will bring improvements like faster charging speeds, better charging range, and compatibility with future devices.


You can get the Spansive Source in either white or charcoal colors, and it is priced at $189. It is available for purchase today from the Spansive website.

LarryNyquil
2 hours ago at 09:15 am

It does, however, connect to a home's WiFi setup, which allows it to receive over-the-air firmware updates.


Oh goody, another wifi-enabled gadget with security that I'm sure resembles swiss cheese.

Why does a wireless charger need firmware updates???
LordCoe13
2 hours ago at 09:16 am
$189?? That is exSpansive!
rustledjimmies
2 hours ago at 09:41 am
It's funny seeing the original cone charger being featured under the partnerships page of Spansive's site (as part of the 'Voluminous' platform). As one of the former hardware engineers who helped build that prototype, I can safely say that the distance-charger was effectively killed by the founders the moment they announced Qi compatibility. All but one member of the original engineering team left since that announcement, and no work has been done on it since. But, if that's what got attention from investors, I suppose they'll milk that idea till it's dry..
