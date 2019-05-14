New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Pay Now Accepted for iTunes, App Store, Apple Music, and iCloud Purchases in Some Countries

Tuesday May 14, 2019 9:32 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple Pay is now an accepted payment method for iTunes, App Store, and Apple Books purchases, as well as Apple Music and iCloud storage subscriptions, as reflected in a recently updated Apple support document.


To link any credit or debit cards set up in the Wallet app with your Apple ID account, navigate to Settings > iTunes & App Store. Next, select your Apple ID email and then tap View Apple ID > Manage Payments > Add Payment Method. The cards should be listed under a new "Found in Wallet" section.

This functionality is rolling out as a server-side change in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates, so it is not available for all users yet.

In the United States, users can also link an Apple Pay Cash card to an Apple ID account.

There are a handful of benefits to Apple Pay billing for Apple ID account-tied purchases, including the ability to conveniently add multiple credit or debit cards, the improved security of Apple Pay, and the ability to better manage Apple Music and iCloud storage subscriptions from the Wallet app.

This functionality arrives ahead of the launch of the Apple Card credit card in the United States this summer.

[ 23 comments ]


Avatar
Mike MA
2 days ago at 09:40 am
One might think that this should have been there from the very start?
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Icaras
2 days ago at 09:37 am
My god. About time. This took way too long to implement.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
JustinRP37
2 days ago at 10:22 am
Always shocked me how Apple Pay was not allowed for many Apple purchases. Even more baffling is the needing your full Apple ID password to download a free app and not just FaceID or TouchID. I can max out my credit cards using FaceID or TouchID in stores, but god forbid I download a free app or $1.99 app without my full password.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
picaman
2 days ago at 10:35 am
If the Apple ID default card is already in the Wallet as an Apple Pay card, you can “link” it. My default card didn’t show up in the list using the directions in the article, but evidently it needs to be “linked” to be on file as Apple Pay (on the main screen).

The only cards listed using the article’s instructions were Apple Pay cards that I was not using for my Apple ID.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
IGendel
2 days ago at 10:18 am
I'm not seeing this option available. Is it showing up for anyone yet?

Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
2 days ago at 09:36 am
This is welcome news, switching from Paypal to Apple Pay now
Rating: 1 Votes

